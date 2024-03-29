Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has shut down talk of a move to Manchester United or Liverpool, insisting he is loving his time at Molineux.

A recent report from ESPN claimed that new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping to speak to O’Neil over a coaching or assistant manager role under Erik ten Hag or whoever replaces the Dutchman in the summer.

Gary O’Neil: I don’t know where Man Utd rumours came from

O’Neil reportedly believes a move from being Wolves head coach to part of the backroom team at Old Trafford is a ‘demotion’.

There has also been speculation about a move to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp stepping down from his role at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

O’Neil is doing a spectacular job at Molineux, leading his side to ninth in the Premier League and the quarter-finals of the FA Cup despite being tipped by many to be relegated.

Unsurprisingly, the Wolves boss was asked about the rumours in his press conference on Friday, with his players and staff preparing for a short trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

“I don’t know where it came from,” O’Neil said of the reports.

He added: “Growing up, Liverpool and Manchester United always felt special. It’s an honour to be linked even if there’s no truth in it.

“I love it here. I’m a head coach, I’m always going to be a head coach. I’m really enjoying my time at Wolves. I was only made aware of it [the links] by the media team to prepare for your questions.”

Wolves are flying under O’Neil

It was deemed harsh when O’Neil was relieved of his duties by Bournemouth last summer.

The Cherries were one of the favourites to finish bottom of the Premier League when O’Neil replaced Scott Parker only a few games into 22/23, but he was able to steer them to a 15th-place finish.

Andoni Iraola has done a good job at the Vitality, in fairness, but O’Neil has proven himself at Wolves this term so Bournemouth’s decision has not been fully justified this term.

He took on the role days before the 23/24 season kicked off, replacing Julen Lopetegui.

With no money to work with, O’Neil has got the best out of his squad, with Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto and Mario Lemina among those enjoying terrific seasons.

