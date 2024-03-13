Heads & Volleys, Wembley Doubles, Red A*se… A guide to UK childhood football games

In the U S of A you might grow up tossing a pigskin in the garden with your dad or playing catch with a baseball glove, not so in the UK. Football is in the blood over here, and there are myriad variations of the beautiful game played up and down the country.

And most of them involve corporal punishment for the loser.

Halcyon days. No prize for winning, just physical pain for losing. We’d play with tennis balls, rolled up socks, empty cans of pop (fizzy drinks), and we’d play anywhere.

North American friends and people of the world, welcome to your beginner’s guide to UK childhood (and adulthood, if we’re honest) football-based games.

For the full article, please click here.