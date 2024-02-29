Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba feels “heartbroken” after receiving a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

The World Cup winner was heavily criticised following his £89m move to Man Utd as he failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Pogba left the Red Devils upon the expiry of his contract in 2022 and returned to Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer.

His second spell at Juventus has been a nightmare for the centre-midfielder. He missed most of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury and it emerged in September 2023 that he had been suspended after testing positive for testosterone.

An investigation was subsequently opened into the situation and it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that Pogba has received a four-year ban for doping.

Some have since predicted that Pogba may never play again as he will be 34 when this ban ends. But he has now taken to social media to confirm that he intends to submit an “appeal” as “the verdict is incorrect”.

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba wrote on Instagram.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Pundit Graeme Souness was one of Pogba’s biggest critics during the Frenchman’s time at Man Utd.

Earlier this year, Souness suggested that winning a World Cup was the “worst thing that happened” to Pogba as the midfielder “going through emotions” left him feeling “frustrated”.

“He had the equipment to be the best midfielder in the world,” Souness said on talkSPORT.

“I saw a young man that was going through emotions a lot of the time, and that frustrated me. With that physique and that technical ability, he just did not have the right attitude to make him a superstar.

“The worst thing that happened to him was winning a World Cup, because he could turn and say: ‘I am a World Cup winner’. I think at that point, it was him going backwards.”