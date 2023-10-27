Heckingbottom urges Sheff Utd players to ‘relish’ Arsenal challenge – ‘We shouldn’t fear going there’

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has challenged his players to kick-start their careers by causing an upset at Arsenal on Saturday.

The Blades head for the Emirates Stadium on Saturday still looking for a first Premier League win since their promotion.

They have collected just a point to date despite a series of near misses, but Heckingbottom has told his squad they should not fear a showdown with the Gunners.

Asked how big a challenge the game represents, he said: “It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest. In my opinion, anyone who finishes above them this season probably wins the league, so yes, it’s as good as it gets for us.

“In terms of the challenge, we have to relish it. When you’re playing, you can’t always see these moments as opportunities, but they are. You’ve got to enjoy going to the toughest place and putting in a performance.

“These are the games that can kick-start people’s careers and really establish them, so someone’s career, someone’s rise to success, someone’s whatever it is that gets them to the top level has to start somewhere and it’s getting that mindset into players.

“We shouldn’t fear going there. We should accept how tough it’s going to be and what level of performance we have to put in to get points.

“Again keeping that realistic head on it, that might not be enough, but so long as we can deliver that, then we’ll be happy.”

The Blades head south still smarting after seeing a point snatched from their grasp by Manchester United last weekend when Diogo Dalot’s winner at Bramall Lane undid all their hard work.

They have been plagued by injuries for much of the campaign to date and, while defender George Baldock has returned to training and could be involved, Heckingbottom’s resources remain seriously depleted.

Asked to assess the first quarter of the season, which has also included heart-breaking defeats by Manchester City and Tottenham, he said: “Tough. Listen, some things have been horrendous. The injuries and things like that have been really tough.

“We’ve had tough moments on the pitch, but you have to deal with those.

“It’s no different to what I expected. As I said, I think if those three or four games could have gone differently in terms of scores and then points, everyone would have said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably about par or above where you’d think you could be’.

“But I have to think beyond that and it’s about the new signings getting bedded in and performing as well as we can, not only for this season, but for the future.”

