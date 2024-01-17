Henderson ‘contract terminated’ as ex-Liverpool star ‘returns to England’ with post-Saudi transfer ‘close’

Jordan Henderson has got his wish as he's leaving Al Ettifaq.

According to reports, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has had his Al Ettifaq ‘contract terminated’ ahead of his return to European football.

Henderson made the controversial decision to leave Liverpool for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq in the summer. He joined them for a fee of around £12m.

The England international was heavily criticised for making the move to Saudi Arabia as he has previously been a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Henderson will have earned a lot of money over the past few months but his reputation has been tarnished and it’s been made clear in recent weeks that has been ‘desperately’ searching for a speedy escape route from the Saudi Pro League.

The experienced midfielder has struggled to settle in following his move to the Middle East but it has been unclear whether Al Ettifaq will let him leave after working tirelessly to sign him in the summer.

But The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday morning that Henderson has got his wish as he’s ‘reached an agreement’ with Al Ettifaq to leave the club this month.

In terms of his next move, it is said that he is ‘close’ to joining Dutch giants Ajax. The report from Ornstein adds.

‘The England international and his current side are in the process of finalising the termination of a three-year contract that he signed last summer, ensuring no transfer fee will be involved in the midfielder’s exit. ‘Meanwhile, Henderson is flying back to the UK from Al Ettifaq’s winter training camp in Abu Dhabi, having agreed a switch to Ajax in principle. ‘That proposed move also requires paperwork and details to be ironed out before the 33-year-old former Liverpool midfielder’s return to European football is complete after a brief stint in the SPL.’

This report has since been backed up by Sky Sports, who confirm Henderson has ‘reached an agreement with Al Ettifaq to terminate contract and quit Saudi Pro League’. The report adds.

‘Jordan Henderson can leave Saudi Arabia after Al Ettifaq agreed to terminate his contract. ‘They have also agreed to let him leave their training camp in Abu Dhabi and return to England, as he searches for a new club. ‘Dutch giants Ajax remain in talks over a permanent deal to sign him.’

Ajax made a disastrous start to this season and have struggled since Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag left the club before the 2022/23 campaign.

The Dutch giants are in great form at the moment, though. They are unbeaten in nine Eredivisie games as they have risen up to fifth in the table.