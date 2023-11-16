No Henderson, no Phillips, no Maguire; let’s see some non-members of Club England

The latest and last interlull for four precious months is upon us and England have two games against Malta and North Macedonia to rest, rotate and experiment. But will Gareth Southgate be able to resist the urge of playing his top men and, erm, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips?

The Three Lions have already booked their spot in next summer’s European extravaganza in Germany courtesy of last month’s win against Italy, and now face the two weakest sides in their group, beaten by a combined 11-0 in their first clashes with England. One win is needed for Southgate’s men to seal top spot but they will clear that low bar regardless of which 11 players take the pitch.

The Maltese are first up at Wembley on Friday night. Why is that game being played in the national stadium and not one of the dozen others around the country?

One could understand Italy being played in the biggest stadium and in the capital but spread it around – it is a national team after all! Other major nations do it, why can’t the FA?

Anyway, after that, it’s a trip to Skopje to face the Macedonians, by which point England will be home and hosed as group winners for the umpteenth time.

So, England and Southgate really should use this break to look at some of his lesser-used players and the uncapped call-ups, namely Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa. Otherwise, what’s the point of them even being sent to St. George’s Park?

The chance to call up these younger players and give them an opportunity has been made even easier by the withdrawal of five players, most notably Jude Bellingham. Again, a question here: Why did he need to fly from Madrid to London just to be confirmed unavailable for selection? The lack of trust in modern football and club vs country in full sight right there.

Bellingham is a guaranteed starter at the Euros, with his quality unquestionable. The same applies to Harry Kane and, probably, Bukayo Saka, albeit competition is fierce in the wing spots.

There is next to no reason to play either of them. Kane already has the goals record and is 30 years old, Saka has been carrying injuries all season and has played nearly every game for Arsenal over the last three years. Both could do with a rare rest and it’s not as if they do not have solid replacements.

READ: A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England

Ollie Watkins scored on his last start against Australia in October and is flourishing under Unai Emery at Aston Villa. He deserves a chance to prove himself a suitable alternative/back-up to the captain, and that must be trialed before a tournament – just recall what it was like under Sven with Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen.

Jarrod Bowen and Palmer can step in for Saka and stake their claim, while on the other wing, both Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish could do with a confidence-boosting game with just a goal between them at club level this season. That left-wing spot is very much up for grabs next summer too.

At the back, Aaron Ramsdale should be given a start in one of the games, as much to placate his dad as to provide an alternative to Jordan Pickford. He really needs to move on in January if he wants any real chance of supplanting the Everton stopper.

John Stones and Colwill will almost certainly be part of the squad next summer, as will Harry Maguire, who deserves great credit for muscling his way back into Manchester United’s starting XI. As for the fourth and maybe fifth centre-back spot, that is still up for debate.

Konsa is uncapped, Marc Guehi has seven caps and Fikayo Tomori four – all need a start in this break. Four centre-backs, two games. Simple.

The midfield is where the most controversy has been in recent months with the continued selection of Henderson and Phillips, both wrong for different reasons, especially when you consider James Ward-Prowse is left at home despite playing out of his skin for West Ham. Raheem Sterling is another who must be questioning events, with his ‘Club England’ membership seemingly invalid these days.

Unless Phillips leaves Manchester City in January, there is no reason for either him or the Al-Ettifaq skipper to be near Germany next summer outside of a punditry role. Leadership and experience are often touted but the squad is packed with league and treble winners, many of whom have played in multiple international tournaments.

Why not try out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher in a three with Declan Rice? Both offer different qualities but are far more deserving than two of Southgate’s clear ‘favourites’. Bellingham, Rice and one of those two feels far more progressive.

There is really no need for a ‘double pivot’ in these types of games. It is one of the few benefits for England in playing such sides (it is good for minnows, they can’t just play each other, can they?) and is a bonus of qualifying early. There is no true pressure.

These games are Southgate’s last real chance to try different players and tactics, particularly with Brazil and Belgium to come in March. Those will be treated as warm-up/mock knockout games and England will be expected to play their best team to build momentum ahead of the summer.

It’s now or never for some of the back-up players. Will they be given a chance, or will stand-in captain Jordan Henderson be booed off once more?