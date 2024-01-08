Henderson transfer: Chelsea, Newcastle want ‘desperate’ ex-Liverpool star linked with manager reunion

According to reports, Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The England international joined several big-name players from Europe in heading to the Saudi Pro League in the summer as he joined Al Ettifaq from Liverpool in a deal worth £12m.

Henderson has been heavily criticised as he decided to move to the Middle East despite previously being a major advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Back in October, Henderson insisted that he has “no regrets” about his switch to the Saudi Pro League.

“No regrets,” Henderson said in an interview with Channel 4.

“I think having someone like myself, with the values that I have, in Saudi Arabia is only a good thing. Before I went to Saudi people knew the groups I supported and helped in the past.

“My values haven’t changed as a person just because I’m going to a different country to play football.”

Given the nonsense spouted by Henderson in recent months, it is hardly a surprise that Henderson has already performed a major U-turn. It was reported over the weekend that he is ‘desperate for a return to the Premier League’.

The report from The Daily Mail claimed Henderson has ‘struggled to settle’ following his transfer to the Middle East and would now ‘seriously consider any offers the club receive this month’.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes suggests ‘Chelsea are among the teams considering signing the experienced midfielder’ this month.

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also mentioned as potential ‘destinations’ for Henderson, who is seemingly attempting to boost his chances of featuring for England at this summer’s European Championships.

A German club are also ‘monitoring his situation’, while Scottish giants Celtic are also keen. A move to the latter would set up a reunion with former Liverpool head coach Brendan Rodgers.

The Athletic have confirmed on Monday that Henderson is looking for an escape route: ‘His sense of disillusionment has deepened considerably.

‘Henderson wishes to cut his Saudi Arabian experience short and find a new club — ideally in the Premier League but feasibly elsewhere in Europe — while the transfer window is open this month.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs meanwhile has indicated that “Henderson’s waged would have to be 100% covered by any suitor” if he departs Al Ettifaq on loan.

“Should a permanent offer be accepted, LFC (Liverpool) will take a sell-on percentage, and quite a healthy one I am told,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Ettifaq haven’t received any proposals to date, and will only entertain a loan or sale for what is being termed by sources as an ‘incredible offer’.

“Club’s starting point, regardless of Henderson wishing to explore an exit, is he is not for sale this window, and they have not to date been directly informed the England midfielder wants to leave.

“In a loan scenario, Henderson’s wages would have to be 100% covered by any suitor. These are not as high as some reports suggest, but still a top-end Premier League wage, meaning Henderson could potentially also have to agree to a significant pay cut.