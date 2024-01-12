Henderson transfer: Newcastle stance revealed as Euro giants ‘make major push’ to end Saudi ‘nightmare’

According to reports, several clubs are interested in signing former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is ‘desperate’ to leave Al Ettifaq.

Henderson made the controversial decision to leave Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League during last summer’s transfer window. Al Ettifaq paid around £12m to sign him from the Premier League giants.

The ex-Liverpool captain was heavily criticised for opting to take the Saudi Pro League money amid their poor human rights record as he has previously been a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

The England international’s bold transfer call already appears to have backfired as it’s been heavily reported in recent weeks that he is ‘desperate’ for a return to the Premier League.

Henderson’s high wages may price him out of a move back to the Premier League but he is also being monitored by several elite European clubs.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Dutch giants Ajax are ‘making a major push’ to sign Henderson this month, with a loan spell being eyed to end his ‘nightmare’ spell in Saudi Arabia.

Ajax are said to view Henderson as a potentially ‘fine addition’, while he is also being ‘monitored’ by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Regarding Premier League interest in Henderson, the report adds: ‘Saudi-backed Newcastle have also been linked with interest, but Premier League clubs are understood to be cautious over the situation.

‘Gerrard and Allen will hold initial talks but the ultimate decision on whether the state-funded club lets Henderson go lies with the Ministry of Sport, with Saudi Pro League chief and former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo a key advisor.

‘To secure a permanent exit, Henderson would need to take a sizeable pay cut and also risks paying tax on earnings accrued, which could total £3million should he return to England this month.’

OPINION: Jordan Henderson bumwash has trashed his reputation in five Saudi Arabian months

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Henderson but German journalist Christian Falk does not think they have “interest” in him.

“Reinforcing the midfield is not the focus at the moment for Bayern amid their ongoing need for a defensive signing,” Falk wrote for Caught Offside.

“Despite that, I have read that there were rumours from England that Jordan Henderson and Bayern could be a potential match as he’s allegedly not particularly happy in Saudi Arabia.

“I heard from Bayern Munich that there are no talks and no interest in the former Liverpool captain.”

Falk added: “Eric Dier landed in Munich yesterday for a medical check. Tuchel likes the player very much because he can play right-back, centre-back and as a holding six.

“The plan is that he can play immediately at right-back as Noussair Mazraoui is at the AFCON. It’s also good for Tuchel as Joao Palhinha isn’t an option for Bayern this winter. €60m is too expensive for them.

“They would have done it in the summer with the fresh money from Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch, but now they need the money for the centre-back position.”