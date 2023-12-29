Henry singles out Arsenal man who could’ve ‘scored two or three’ in West Ham loss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thinks Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus could’ve “scored two or three” against West Ham on Thursday night.

The Gunners’ title charge took a knock against the Hammers as goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos gave David Moyes’ side a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal would’ve leapfrogged Liverpool back into top spot in the Premier League table with a victory – but Mikel Arteta’s side are now two points off the pace.

They had enough chances to win the game themselves with Arsenal having 30 shots to West Ham’s six and Henry has singled out Jesus for missing a number of chances.

“You knew Arsenal were going to get chances,” Henry told Amazon Prime after the match.

“Sometimes it hits the post, there is a leg on the line or it is not finishing well.

“Gabriel Jesus could have scored two or three. He didn’t. But you have to give credit to West Ham. Not conceding at the Emirates is something amazing.”

Henry was complimentary to three West Ham players and praised the Hammers recruitment department for how they’ve reinvested the Declan Rice money.

“Edson Alvarez, not a lot of people talk about him, what he brings to the team is solidity,” Henry added.

“What Jarrod Bowen did today to gain free-kicks, hold the ball and allow the team to breathe was vital.

“The amount of times Mohammed Kudus kept the ball and allowed his team to play higher was second to none. They have done very well with the money they got from the transfer of Declan Rice [to Arsenal].”

Speaking about an exciting title race, Henry continued: “In my time, it was two teams that could have won it and then Chelsea came along. Now when you look at it, Liverpool are in it, Villa are in it, although no one expected them to be. Let’s be honest, they played a Manchester United side where it was do or die in the second half so they had to answer that call.

“You are not going to kill Villa with what has happened recently. What they have been doing is tremendous and the league is more difficult to win.”

Reacting to the loss, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “Congratulate West Ham and praise my players. That’s what I can tell you. This is football. When you look at how much we generated in the game, to see the result is very disappointing. But they were better than us in both boxes.

“They had two shots – with the penalty three. We had 30, I don’t know how many touches in the box, how many situations, how many opportunities to score and we haven’t done it. In football you have to do that better if you want to win. Today we haven’t won because of that.”