Henry names favourite to win the World Cup as two ‘surprises’ join five main contenders

Thierry Henry has predictably named France as his “top contender” to win the World Cup and picked out two “surprise” teams in the running along with five main contenders for the gong.

Henry won the World Cup with France in 1998 and believes Les Bleus will go all the way this season after beating Croatia to win it in 2018 and losing Argentina in the final in Qatar in 2022.

The Arsenal legend believes England are one of four other “promising candidates”, while naming two lesser nations as dark horses.

“I see France as the top contender – partly because I’m French, but also because we’ve reached the last two finals,” Henry told Sports Illustrated.

“We have a strong team. Spain, Argentina, Portugal, and England are also promising candidates. Surprises like Norway or Senegal are possible.”

Brazil are conspicuous by their absence in Henry’s list as the most successful team in World Cup history, winning it five times, while the 48-year-old also has doubts about Germany, the second-most successful side with four wins.

“As for Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form,” he added.

“Germany has qualified, and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you can even play better with less pressure. In any case, I wish Julian Nagelsmann and his team all the best – unless they play against France.”

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‘A huge advantage’ for France

Asked to name France’s best strength, Henry replied: “On the bench.

“It sounds simple, but squad depth is crucial. If your substitutes are on par with the starting eleven, it’s a huge advantage, especially in such a long tournament after an intense season.”

Heading into his fourth World Cup as France head coach, Didier Deschamps spoke to FIFA about his accomplishments in the dugout, insisting he has no interest in resting on his laurels.

“I only ever think about today and tomorrow; that’s just how I am,” Deschamps revealed. “Honestly, nothing else matters. I’m focused on what lies ahead.”

“What happened in 1998 and 2018 will always stay with me, but nothing can change the past. What matters now is what we do next,” he added. “My role may have changed between 1998 and 2018, but I was there both times. Both experiences were truly magical.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win trophies at club level, the [UEFA] Champions League, etc, but nothing beats being a world champion. Your name stays the same, but two words are added forever: world champion.”

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