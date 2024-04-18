Thierry Henry furious at two Arsenal stars after Bayern defeat – ‘He’s not even in the frame!’

Thierry Henry has blamed two Arsenal players for their defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Thursday.

Having drawn 2-2 at the Emirates, the Gunners limped out of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena, with a Joshua Kimmich header in the second half the difference between the two sides.

“I invite you to look at Tomiyasu…”

The Germany international powered the ball home under no pressure from a Raphael Guerreiro cross, and Jamie Carragher pointed the finger of blame at Gabriel Martinelli for failing to track the runner.

But Henry claimed Takehiro Tomiyasu was just as much at fault for the goal, insisting the Japan international was too focused on Leroy Sane, who had no hope of scoring.

Henry, who seemed really angry, said on CBS Sports: “Jamie, can I play the devil’s advocate? If I’m the winger there, defending for Tomiyasu, you’re going to see Martinelli defending there on Leroy Sane. I invite you to look at what Tomiyasu does.

“Martinelli has got to defend, so you (Martinelli) are doing his (Tomiyasu’s) job right now, so you go all the way there. Please, stay with Tomiyasu.

“What is Leroy Sane going to do there? You’re looking at him. He can’t score! Close the gap! He can’t score! What is he going to do? He’s not even in the frame!

“This is where he was, Jamie, I know I’m going far, but he was there (off the pitch), how is he going to score? And Tomiyasu is like this (looking at Sane). Close the gap!”

READ MORE: Arsenal untouchables go missing as Rice, Odegaard and co. exit with a whimper

“One of them has got to watch him…”

Ally McCoist agreed on commentary that the Arsenal defenders had to do more to stop Kimmich.

“It looks like he is the only one moving in the box,” McCoist explained. “It’s a tremendous header, it really is. But you have got to say, we have seen it coming.

“They have been the better team in the second half. Again, [Leroy] Sane does well down the left-hand side, it’s a deep cross and look at him attack it. They are standing still.

“There are three Arsenal defenders, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu is one of them and one of them has got to watch him but they allow him to come. He doesn’t half finish it well. He’s really aggressive and attacks the area. It’s [Gabriel] Martinelli, he doesn’t match the runner. That said, what a header, what a cross.”

MAILBOX: Arsenal are just ‘Harrods version of Spurs’ and Arteta is new Brendan Rodgers