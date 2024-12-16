Henry hits out at ‘predictable’ Arsenal and decision-making of star who ‘has to offer more’

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes “a lot of things need to change” for his former side to win the Premier League as they have become too “predictable” under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have have won just eight of their opening 16 games of the season as they look to win their first Premier League title since Henry and his fellow Invincibles won it under Arsene Wenger in 2003/2004.

Arteta’s side are currently third in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool, and have been criticised over their style of football this season, with their reliance on set pieces frequently highlighted by fans and pundits.

On Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher said: “When you’re watching them they’re not passing the eye test in terms of looking creative.

“You see that belief from Liverpool and you’re struggling when you’re watching Arsenal.”

Henry agreed with Carragher and claimed it’s too obvious how Arsenal are going to attack, but doesn’t believe Arteta is to blame for their struggles, instead highlighting the poor decision-making of the players and Gabriel Martinelli in particular.

Henry said: “They’re very predictable. It is outstanding to score from set-pieces. The last three goals in the league are from set-pieces.

“When you see Liverpool going forward you see [Joe] Gomez, [Darwin] Nunez, [Diogo] Jota running. But with Saka you know he’s going to play to [Martin] Odegaard.

“When you are in trouble at Arsenal the ball goes to Saka. Arsenal do create but it’s the choices they take.

“Martinelli knows he can give three people tap-ins if he goes inside but he goes outside.

“When you watch Arsenal you think the only way they look like scoring is a set-piece – we didn’t create a lot against Man United [when two goals from corners earned a 2-0 win].

“There’s not a coaching problem. No-one jumps at Arsenal anymore but if you don’t have bodies in between the lines to create decoys it’s going to be difficult if you give your ball to the winger on the right or the left.

“A lot of things need to change in order to win the Premier League. When I see Liverpool play it looks like they’re trying to win it and others look like they’re trying not to lose it.

“If you’re going to win the league you need to grab it and win it. You have to find a solution.

“In my team they helped on the other side (right). Everyone need to score and be important. Freddie [Ljungberg] used to make that run in between lines and score.

“If you want to be champions, people adapt to what you do. What are you going to bring year on year?”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arsenal boss Arteta told he sold one of the ‘best players in the Premier League’

👉 Maresca, Slot ‘humiliating’ Arteta as ‘billion-pound bottle-jobs’ Arsenal ‘won’t win the league’ with him

Jamie Carragher added: “Martinelli has to offer more.”

Asked if Arsenal need to add a goalscorer to their squad, Carragher continued: “I don’t think it’s a striker necessarily but I think it’s an attacking player. For me, when you see this lad, Saka, on the right side and you see what they have on the left, it’s like chalk and cheese.

“Now, Martinelli and Saka, a few years ago were almost at a similar level but Saka has jumped up to be one of the best players in European football in his position but Martinelli unfortunately hasn’t joined them.

“I’ve always felt, last two years and even this year, the reason I’ve never gone for Arsenal is I feel they’re a world class attacker short. When I think of the other teams that Chelsea have, that Liverpool have, that City have, I don’t think they’ve got that quality.”