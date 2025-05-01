Thierry Henry made a bold Lionel Messi claim after watching Lamine Yamal tear Inter apart on Wednesday and Rio Ferdinand claims he’s “on another level” to anyone in world football.

Inter took a two-goal lead in the Olympic Stadium but were pegged back by Barcelona, largely thanks to the sheer brilliance of Lamar, but still left the first leg with a 3-3 draw which will give the Italian side the advantage of progressing to the final.

But they may have to come up with a better method of controlling Yamal, if possible.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘dream’ fights main character battle vs absurd Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

The 17-year-old – remarkably making his 100th appearance for Barcelona – scored one sublime goal in the first half, very nearly got another moments later and displayed his extraordinary talent throughout the semi-final.

Speaking on CBS Sports after the game, Jamie Carragher said watching Yamal was like “watching Messi in his heyday”, while Henry went one step further.

The former Barcelona forward said: “We can talk about a lot of guys who are supposed to be on the throne and whatnot.

“But one thing that amazes me about football is that you always think there is no way someone is going to be better – or might be better – than Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“Or in my time, Pele or [Diego] Maradona… And then Yamal arrives.”

In the build-up to Wednesday’s game, Yamal himself rejected comparisons to Messi, who many consider to be the greatest football player of all time.

“I don’t compare myself to him,” said Yamal, who came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy just like the Argentine legend.

“Because I don’t compare myself to anyone – and much less with Messi.

“I don’t think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less – I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi was also hugely “impressed” by the teenager, describing Yamal as a “talent that is born once every 50 years”.

“[He is a] difficult player to mark,’ Inzaghi said. “In the last 25 minutes of the first half Lamine Yamal caused us a lot of problems.

“He is a talent that is born once every 50 years, I had never seen him live and today he impressed me.”

Rio Ferdinand claimed on X after the game that Yamal is ‘on another level’ to other players in world football, while co-commentator Ally McCoist marvelled at his “game knowledge”.

Ferdinand wrote: ‘As a pure football talent I’m going as far as to say I think Lamine Yamal is on another level to any player playing the game in the top 5 leagues in world football.

’17yrs old – Truly unbelievable.’

McCoist said: “As good a 45 minutes I have seen in a long time. To watch him close up, we had a brilliant view, balls with the outside and inside of his left.

“The goal was majestic, there are so many aspects to his game that are first-class, for a 17-year-old boy, it’s as if he has been playing 15-20 years, his game knowledge is incredible.”