Thierry Henry has backed a pair of maligned Arsenal players to deliver in their crunch clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a response from his side after their shock Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Liverpool will offer a serious test of the Gunner’s title credentials as Andoni Iraola’s side have won their last five games in all competitions.

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Wth Christos Tzolis still out after missing Arsenal’s last six games and Bukayo Saka now also sidelined after picking up a quad injury against Bayern Munich, the responsibility will likely fall to Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke on the wings at Anfield.

Both have been heavily criticised during their time at the Emirates – often unfairly – for failing to offer a significant goal threat and creating minimal chances, but Henry believes they will prove their worth on Sunday.

“This is why you have a strong squad,” Henry told Betway.

“Mikel Arteta knows that some players will be missing, some will get injured, and then others will have their time.

“When they have a chance to show what they can do, they need to show it, and Eze and Madueke have been showing it.

“Eze scored against Bayern, Madueke came on and scored against Nottingham Forest, so they are making an impact.

“Players are coming off the bench for Arsenal and scoring. That shows you that they aren’t passengers, and usually they come on and change the game.

“That’s the luxury of having good players on the bench, and that’s why Mikel Arteta is calm when he’s asked questions about players like Eze and why they aren’t playing so much.

“We played a lot of games without Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, but still managed to find a way.

“Look at who scored the other day – Konsa and Gabriel. This team finds a way to win games.

“After the defeat against Brighton, I said we have to see if that game would be a heavy one for the Arsenal players.

“They reacted well, and I thought the approach to the game against Bayern Munich was very good, trying to be on the ball, put pressure on and play through the lines.

“Let’s see what happens away from home against a Liverpool team who are looking a bit better, especially against Brighton. I thought that was going to be a challenge for them, but fair play, they are playing well.”