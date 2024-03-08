FC Barcelona legend Thierry Henry has commented on Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe and their decision to “get rid” of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are enjoying a successful season under head coach Carlo Ancelotti as they are seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Bellingham to be joined by Mbappe?

England international Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a remarkable debut season at Real Madrid and he’s expected to be joined by Mbappe during this summer’s transfer window.

The World Cup winner will be out of contract at the end of this season and it’s being widely reported that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Earlier this week, Henry warned Real Madrid’s rivals that Ancelotti’s team can “dominate” for “six or seven years” once they have Mbappe.

“If you look at it properly, if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid they will have a team that can dominate Europe and LaLiga for maybe six or seven years because they will all be young, Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, Tchouameni…” Henry said on CBS Sports.

“It was time…”

Henry has also reserved special praise for Real Madrid as they “know when to get rid of players”. The Arsenal and Barcelona icon brought up Ronaldo and two current Man Utd players when attempting to prove his point.

“What they do very well is to know when to get rid of players. I don’t mean players that it’s logical to get rid of. I mean it was time for Cristiano Ronaldo,” Henry claimed.

“It was time for Casemiro. It was time for Mesut Özil. It was time for Varane, who I think was out with a knee problem”.

He added: “There’s one thing you have to give Real Madrid a lot of credit for, and that’s the ability they have to make sure they build a team by keeping the old guard to make sure they can pass on to the guys coming in, to the youngsters they sign.”

Speaking last month, Ancelotti insisted that he was not “affected or worried” about reports linking Real Madrid with Mbappe.

“I see and hear what has happened. I understand that it’s the subject of the day for you, but for us it’s tomorrow’s game,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“Vallecas is always a tough place to play at. It has been in the past and it’ll be a tough game against a team that needs points.

“Do I seem affected or worried (about Mbappe) today? No. It will be the same at the next press conference.

“We have to finish this season well. We’ve discussed the game, we’ve watched a video and we’ve tried to prepare for the game as well as possible.

“It’s a vital game for our season. I’d like to finish this season well and try to win trophies. There’s plenty of time to think about next season.”