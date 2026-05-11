Arsenal legend Martin Keown has issued a response to Peter Schmeichel after his “ridiculous” claim about West Ham’s disallowed goal in Sunday’s match.

On Sunday afternoon, the Gunners took a major step towards winning the Premier League by edging out West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium.

Leandro Trossard’s deflected effort in the final ten minutes proved the winner, though Arsenal had to survive a late VAR check after Callum Wilson found the net for West Ham.

Wilson converted from a corner, but his goal was disallowed following a prolonged VAR review, with West Ham star Pablo adjudged to have fouled David Raya as the goalkeeper tried to claim the cross.

This has angered Man Utd legend Schmeichel, who has explained why he thinks it was a “crazy” decision to disallow West Ham’s equaliser.

“What really makes me angry is that Arsenal would never be top of the league if that’s a free-kick,” Schmeichel told Viaplay.

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“That’s how they’ve scored so many goals, by blocking people, holding people, doing all kinds of things.

“And then we get to this point, it takes VAR five minutes, Darren England the VAR, it takes five minutes.

“He starts it over again and starts it over again and again… that in itself puts so much doubt into that decision that it cannot be a free-kick.

“I think it’s so wrong. I just don’t understand why all of a sudden that’s a free-kick, because it’s not been for any teams all the way throughout the season.

“All this, it’s just crazy. And that decision today, it’s just so wrong on so many levels.”

“He’s angry because it’s Arsenal…”

And these comments have sparked a firm response from Gunners legend Keown, who thinks Schmeichel’s comments were “ridiculous”.

“He’s holding his arm! I’d like to think I’m a fair man, this is a just decision,” Keown explained on talkSPORT.

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“What’s remarkable is that it’s a goalkeeper affected by this… if it had happened to him [Schmeichel] then he’d have been screaming from the rooftops that that’s a foul.

“If he [Schmeichel] is still playing and he gets fouled to that degree… come on, it’s ridiculous.”

On Schmeichel, Keown added: “He’s angry because it’s Arsenal. Did he not play for Manchester City? Did he not play for Manchester United? The current rivals and the former rivals of Arsenal.

“There was no disguise to the West Ham situation. There was three fouls on him.

“We’ve seen that all season, it’s been like a wrestling match. Until yesterday, they’ve stopped putting the ball in the box, Arsenal, because they’ve been wrestled to the ground so they’re now going with the short corner which shows creativity, imagination.”

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