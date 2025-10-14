‘He’s scored another’ – A fascinating look at the commentator notes from England’s 1966 World Cup win
When England head to North America next summer to try and win the World Cup, it will be 60 years since they did so for the first and still only time.
Sixty long and often painful years trying to recreate the country’s greatest sporting moment. Trying to win the World Cup.
By then, we will all be as far from Euro 96 and its Three Lions-infused 30 years of hurt as Euro 96 is from 1966. It makes our heads hurt.
But while we can’t guarantee that England will be able to recreate 1966 and all that next summer, we can, thanks to The Sports Commentators, offer you a fascinating way of reliving that 1966 triumph.
Because they’ve got their hands on ITV commentator Hugh Johns’ original commentary notes for the final, with his own additions and corrections. Right down to where he’s updated the stats for Geoff Hurst as each of his history-making goals went in.
Hugh’s son Mark describes the notes as a ‘holy grail’ for him, as even he had never seen them before his father’s passing in 2007.
“They didn’t get seen. I didn’t see them until sadly he passed in 2007. They were a bit of a holy grail to me. I knew they existed, but when I looked around his office, I didn’t know where he put those!”
But they now exist as a precious piece of contemporary history of that momentous day.
“That’s the match notes he used,” Mark says, leafing carefully through an old art book containing his father’s notes not just from the final but 16 matches from the 1966 World Cup, starting with England v Uruguay.
“He would always have his match notes within vision, so he’d be able to see them, look down and glance… ‘Alan Ball, he’s 21, he’s got 13 caps and he’s currently got one goal.’ Geoff Hurst, he’s actually scribbled down here as the goals went along. He’s scored one, he’s scored another, he’s scored another.
“So he would have those facts that he could grab.
“He used to like to think himself on the terraces, with a mate, just chatting things through, so he didn’t like to say too much, but he didn’t like to leave the screen totally blank of voice.
“So it would be as if he would be having a bit of banter, a bit of chat, with the bloke next to him, telling him what was going on or who that was, trying to make it that little bit interesting.”
Mark believes his father would be delighted but surprised people would be interested in his match notes.
“He’d be absolutely chuffed,” Mark says. “One, that people still remembered him, and two, that they were that interested. And he would be honoured to think that people would like to have a copy of his notes.”
The Sports Commentators have prints available of this incredible memento from English football’s greatest day. As well as Johns’ commentary notes – with all their real-time scribbles and updates as the action unfolded – the sheet also contains a print of his hand-written line for Hurst’s final goal and his signature.
And that’s just one of a vast library of commentary notes available from The Sports Commentators.
