The future of Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is growing increasingly uncertain as Thomas Frank prepares to replace Ange Postecoglou as head coach.

Postecoglou was sacked on Friday despite guiding Spurs to Europa League glory – their first major trophy in 17 years and first European silverware in over four decades.

Brentford boss Frank is now the overwhelming favourite to take the reins in north London, and the club’s next managerial appointment could prove decisive for Son’s future.

According to Foot Mercato, Saudi champions Al Hilal have made an ‘approach’ for the South Korea international after failing to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Spurs are reportedly open to a sale and are not expected to stand in the 32-year-old’s way if he decides to leave.

TBR Football add that Son’s fate ‘depends on who the next manager is’, with Frank in advanced talks with the club.

MORE: Thomas Frank sack incoming as Spurs and football are stupid, mate

Frank is expected to be confirmed as Postecoglou’s successor in the coming days and will immediately have to choose whether to build around the captain or allow him to move on and reshape the squad.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 and has become one of their greatest modern players. He captained the team to Europa League success last month and contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

But with his contract entering its final year and Saudi riches calling once again, the end of an era may be looming.

Spurs are already planning for life after Son. TBR report that Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is high on the club’s summer shortlist, while the likes of Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and teenage talent Mikey Moore offer plenty of depth on the left wing.

Talks are also ‘well underway’ over a permanent move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who spent the second half of 24/25 on loan, with Spurs hopeful of striking a deal worth around £33.5million, the report adds.

Son was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia last summer but made it clear he still had unfinished business in the Premier League.

“If I wanted to go there, I wouldn’t be here!” he told reporters at the time.

“I love playing football, obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing Premier League and there’s still lots to get excited about.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd one of six Premier League clubs ‘offered’ Bayern star as Liverpool ‘aware’ of transfer