High-profile Arsenal fan believes Arteta ‘humiliated’ Gunners man who’s done nothing wrong

Piers Morgan hit out at Mikel Arteta for dropping Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya in the Arsenal net, suggesting he’s been “humiliated” and did not deserve it.

Arteta has made a lot of good signings during his time as Gunners boss. Those of Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard stand out as some of the best.

The signing of Raya was an interesting call this summer, given how good Ramsdale has been in the Arsenal net. Arteta justified his decision by stating it creates more competition for places, as there is everywhere on the pitch.

For the first four Premier League games this season, Ramsdale retained his place between the sticks. However, in the Gunners’ last game, against Everton, Raya took the starting spot.

High-profile Arsenal fan Morgan believes the decision has humiliated Ramsdale, as he’s done nothing wrong to be dropped.

“I don’t understand what Ramsdale has done to deserve being dropped? [Kai] Havertz, yes.. but Ramsdale’s been consistently superb for us. Why humiliate him?” he said on X.

He also suggested having two goalkeepers who are good enough to be a no.1 is a hindrance, as neither knows if they are the favoured option.

“I don’t believe in having 2 top ‘keepers with neither knowing who’s No1. Nothing against Raya, who is very good, but don’t like the way Ramsdale’s being treated,” Morgan added.

It is somewhat uncommon for a side to not have a definitive starting goalkeeper. It can happen when a player loses form and another usurps them, but not a lot of sides have two players who are on the same level.

It cannot be easy for either man, not knowing when they’ll play, but if it has the desired effect and makes them train harder so they ensure they are the one who is starting every week, then Arteta will be happy.

Ramsdale will hope the manager sticks to his word and sees this as competition, as he’s let in four goals in four games, and Raya kept a clean sheet in his first game, though it must be said, in one of the Gunners’ easiest games this season.

