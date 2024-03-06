How much better or worse could this season get for every club?

Liverpool and Man City can still finish as low as 13th, Manchester United remain in relegation trouble and two clubs are out of Champions League contention.

1) Liverpool

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 13th

Current points total: 63

Highest possible points total: 96

Liverpool have not done an awful lot wrong this season yet already their 2018/19 and 2019/20 points totals are out of reach. Jurgen Klopp might be pretty good.

2) Manchester City

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 13th

Current points total: 62

Highest possible points total: 95

Stuart Pearce was the last Manchester City manager to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League, and the last Manchester City manager to stick a goalkeeper up front because Pep Guardiola is a coward.

3) Arsenal

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 14th

Current points total: 61

Highest possible points total: 94

Mikel Arteta can afford to lose one more Premier League game this season and still beat the points total racked up by those Arsenal Invincible frauds. And they can lose 1.4 more games and still win the title.

Jorginho receives instructions from Mikel Arteta.

4) Aston Villa

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 18th

Current points total: 55

Highest possible points total: 88

Can Unai Emery stave off relegation for another season? Only time will tell whether Aston Villa have the minerals.

5) Tottenham

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 18th

Current points total: 50

Highest possible points total: 86

Ange Postecoglou has the chance to do the Spursiest thing of all time.

6) Manchester United

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 44

Highest possible points total: 77

Many of their underlying numbers do point to a relegation fight – and it can be safely assumed those Manchester United players do not have the requisite guts for that.

7) West Ham

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 42

Highest possible points total: 75

Not sure there is a better way to encapsulate the perennial struggle between Moyes In and Moyes Out.

8) Newcastle

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 40

Highest possible points total: 73

If things properly start turning sour then someone must still have the number of apparent actual South Korea manager option Steve Bruce.

9) Brighton

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 39

Highest possible points total: 72

Roberto De Zerbi has barely won a Premier League game since September but would still be coveted by every club across Europe even if he relegates Brighton.

10) Wolves

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 38

Highest possible points total: 71

The managerial version of Gary O’Neil cannot actually be relegated so Premier League champions it is.

11) Chelsea

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 36

Highest possible points total: 72

Once Todd Boehly amortises those points Chelsea are golden.

12) Fulham

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 35

Highest possible points total: 68

How pleasing that Fulham are as close to 5th as they are 18th in terms of points; they really are at a mid-table crossroads.

13) Bournemouth

Highest possible finish: 1st

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 31

Highest possible points total: 67

Liverpool need five points to knock Bournemouth out of the Premier League title race.

14) Crystal Palace

Highest possible finish: 3rd

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 28

Highest possible points total: 61

The championship dream is over and Roy Hodgson has an awful lot to answer for.

15) Brentford

Highest possible finish: 4th

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 26

Highest possible points total: 57

Champions League qualification is on once either Ivan Toney remembers he needs to earn his lucrative summer move, or Neal Maupay gets every other player in the division suspended by winding them up.

Neal Maupay reflects on his spat with James Maddison.

16) Everton

Highest possible finish: 4th

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 25

Highest possible points total: 56

As Everton fans might point out, those points totals are very much subject to change.

17) Nottingham Forest

Highest possible finish: 4th

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 24

Highest possible points total: 57

The same stands for Forest, whose illusion of survival might only ever be temporary if the Premier League get their ducks in order quickly enough.

18) Luton

Highest possible finish: 4th

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 20

Highest possible points total: 56

The world needs Luton in Europe, giving everyone a massive fright before constantly losing by a single late goal.

19) Burnley

Highest possible finish: 6th

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 13

Highest possible points total: 46

Vincent Kompany’s Champions League dream is officially over.

20) Sheffield United

Highest possible finish: 6th

Lowest possible finish: 20th

Current points total: 13

Highest possible points total: 46

Chris Wilder’s side are certainly worthy of the Conference, just not the UEFA Europa iteration.