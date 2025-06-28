From Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly to Barcelona and Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, these are the 10 highest-paid teenage footballers in the world, with one earning nearly £440,000 a week.

10) Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) – Undisclosed

Cards on the table, we have no idea what Lewis-Skelly is on. What is for sure is that he’s among the highest-paid teenagers in the world. His new five-year contract is almost certainly worth somewhere between £25,000 and £100,000 per week. If we were to guess (and it’s nothing more than a guess), we’d say he’s taking home £50,000 a week. That’s more than £2.5m annually.

=8) Marc Guiu (Chelsea) – £50,000 p/w

The most baffling inclusion in this teenage rich list. Chelsea were obviously willing to offer Guiu big money due to his low transfer fee (€6million) and the fact he’s tied down until 2029.

=8) Oscar Bobb (Manchester City) – £50,000 p/w

We reckon Bobb is just about more deserving of his hefty wage, but his City future is uncertain after a lengthy injury.

7) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona) – £64,917 p/w

One of two Barcelona players here, Cubarsi committed his future to his boyhood club on a four-year deal worth €4million per year.

6) Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur) – £65,000 p/w

Spurs beat Barcelona to the signing of Bergvall and all of a sudden, it makes perfect sense.

5) Endrick (Real Madrid) – £67,513 p/w

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick is Real Madrid’s highest-earning teenager, taking the mantle from Arda Guler, who left his teenage years behind in February. We’re looking forward to discovering how much Franco Mastantuono is earning.

4) Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur) – £75,000 p/w

Mathys Tel earns £80k a week at Spurs, but he turned 20 in April, so the Londoners’ only have two representatives. Pathetic.

Gray cost around £40m last summer, leaving boyhood club Leeds United.

3) Leny Yoro (Manchester United) – £115,000 p/w

Signed from Lille last summer, French defender Yoro is the second-most expensive teenager in Premier League history and one of 15 United players on a six-figure weekly wage. They’re grateful to be cutting that figure down from 17 with Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen leaving for nothing.

Top earner Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are all available, while United also wouldn’t stand in the way of Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana or Luke Shaw leaving if suitable offers arrive.

2) Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) – £185,012 p/w

The French international penned a lucrative five-year contract in April 2024 to become the highest-paid teenager in the world. Now second, he takes home nearly £200k per week at PSG.

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – £270,540 p/w

Comfortably the youngest on this list is also comfortably the highest-paid teenager in the world – and of all time.

Yamal earns a base salary of £270,540 per week and a further £169,108 in bonuses, meaning he takes home £439,648 every bloody week, at the age of 17.

He is under contract for seven years, meaning he’ll still be very young when it expires. It’s honestly frightening. Every single statistic about the Barcelona wonderkid makes me sick. And he could win the Ballon d’Or.

