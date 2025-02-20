Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has told Enzo Maresca to ‘cut out the noise’ and stick with a consistent XI to help his side recover their form.

Despite a strong start to the season under the former Leicester City boss, Chelsea have drifted in recent weeks, being knocked out of the FA Cup and dropping to sixth in the Premier League.

They beat Brentford in December but have won just four games since then against Shamrock Rovers, Morecambe, West Ham United and Wolves.

Pressure has been building steadily on Maresca who has been defiant, claiming the club’s objectives for the season were not to reach the Champions League, with the target being next season.

Speaking to The Athletic, Hoddle offered his insight into Maresca’s situation and told how to deal with the current spotlight. “As a manager, you have to cut out that negative noise from the outside,” he said.

“You just have to stay focused on what your beliefs are. If you start doubting what you are doing, you are history, you are gone.

“Maresca will be hearing it (the criticism), but looking at him as a character, he can ignore it. Being a former player helps you cope with that, it teaches you to have no self-doubt. But when things are not going great, that is when you really do your job.”

He also told the Italian boss what his team needs right now, focusing on the idea of a settled team rather than the consistent chopping and changing we’ve seen due to injuries and other factors.

“Chelsea went to another level and suddenly something has happened, something has gone. There is a frailty there and injuries, too, but now is the time for a settled side.

“They need the same team week in, week out, so they can understand how to play together. He just needs to choose who it is. If Chelsea lose the first one, just go again. Not enough teams do that.

“If they get a couple of good results, the team will grow and then the players from the bench know they have to do more to break into the XI.”

The Blues are struggling without striker Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and captain Reece James has only been able to appear in short bursts and they face a trick test away at Aston Villa on Saturday before facing winnable games against both Southampton and Leicester City.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉Chelsea have transfer edge over ‘absolute gem’ wanted by Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool

👉 Chelsea ready to pay Liverpool asking price for star ‘unwilling’ to sign new contract

👉‘I was a fan’ – Thibaut Courtois reveals how Man Utd move was blocked before Chelsea move

Chelsea director makes Maresca future claim

Chelsea director Jonathan Goldstein spoke on American TV about the latest on Maresca and his future at the club, giving him his seal of approval despite pressure building in recent weeks.

“He’s doing a great job,” Goldstein said. “Chelsea started the season very well. The last six weeks have been, you know, finding their feet a little bit more.

“But Enzo has clearly done a great job in bringing the team together, bringing the talent through.

“And we’re very optimistic for the rest of the season in how that plays out.”

A fifth-placed finish in the Premier League is likely to be enough to qualify for the Champions League according to reports.