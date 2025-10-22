Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle feels a new signing “needs time” to adapt as he recalled his own struggles after a big move, leaving Arsene Wenger thinking “what have I bought?”

Spurs splashed over £180million on fresh talent in the summer. The most expensive of those signings was Xavi Simons, who cost an initial £51million fee.

Since his arrival in north London, the former RB Leipzig man has just one assist in eight games, and has floated between the left-wing and the No.10 slot, with Thomas Frank seemingly unaware of where he is best suited.

Tottenham legend Hoddle feels Simons needs more time to adapt to the Premier League, remembering his own struggles in a new environment when he left Spurs for Monaco in 1987.

He said on talkSPORT: “Talking about Xavi – it’s interesting, because it is very early in this stage.

“When you’re a creative player, I remember when I first came out here to Monaco, and I was 27. The first two months were all new to me, on and off the pitch. I couldn’t get on the ball properly, and I wasn’t playing well.

“I think you need a little bit of time. If you’re a defender, or a wide player, but when you’re the number 10, the creator, who has to go there and everyone is looking at you and you’ve got to create and open doors.

“I think this lad has got ability, whether he can do it in the Premier League is the big question, but he does need a bit more time.

“In this day and age, it’s a bit more instant. I’m sure the way I played in the first two years, Arsene Wenger must have been thinking ‘Oh my God, what have I bought?”

Indeed, in his first couple of months with Monaco, Hoddle scored just three times, but finished his 87-game spell there with 30 goals.

While that does not mean Simons will grow to have the same impact with Spurs, Hoddle was a star before his big move and after he adapted, he found his feet.

Simons was clearly a good player at Leipzig, and if he can learn how to be effective in the Premier League, he can show the same sort of form which made the north London club buy him for over £50million.

