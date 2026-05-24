Glenn Hoddle has backed Tottenham Hotspur to follow Manchester United and Newcastle United after reaching their “lowest crossroads”.

Spurs have been a shambles on and off the field this season, with the north London giants declining further after last term’s 17th-place finish in the Premier League.

Current boss Roberto De Zerbi is their third manager this season and they could suffer relegation from the Premier League on the final day of this campaign.

Spurs only need a point from their home match against Everton to avoid the drop, but they will go down if they lose and 18th-placed West Ham beat Leeds United.

And club legend Hoddle believes wholesale changes are required at Spurs even if they avoid relegation on Sunday afternoon.

“The Europa League triumph really papered over the cracks. There’s been a crack there for quite some time,” Hoddle told The Metro.

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“The system is clearly not working at the moment, and needs to be revised. If this were any business, that’s what they’d be doing. They’d be stripping it down and saying, this ain’t working, let’s get a new CEO or new board and go from there.

“What I’m hoping is that we stay up and the fear of going down, the fear of actually thinking about it and getting so close to dropping, actually ignites something in the club from above the playing staff, above the coaching staff, that this can’t happen again. That’s got to be a crossroads, which is the lowest crossroads. That’s got to be the lowest one.”

Hoddle added: “I think the owners have got to look at it as a football club first and foremost.

“Everything’s got to revolve around that and aimed at that, rather than being an asset.

“We have a great stadium, and it’s bringing in great income, but if the income comes in, spend it on the club, spend it on the football club. The history of Tottenham is a football club. It’s not anything else and never will be.”

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However, Hoddle does feel that his former club could soon be back near the top of the Premier League in a repeat of Man Utd and Newcastle’s recent success if they make necessary changes.

“You’ve got everything there,” Hoddle claimed.

“It can happen very quickly…”

“The infrastructure’s there, the training ground, the stadium. A lot of clubs do it the other way around, but everything’s there.

“They’ve now got to focus on getting this quality. That doesn’t mean you have to spend millions and millions and millions. There are quality players around Europe and in Britain, and it’s the recruitment that has to be really looked at.

“But football’s a funny business as we know. You could say it could take seven, eight years, like Arsenal, but you could turn around very quickly. Look at Manchester United within one season, it can happen very quickly like that.

“Look at Eddie Howe when he went to Newcastle when they were second from bottom. They were in the relegation zone and look what happened. He got them a trophy and they played in the Champions League. It can happen very quickly with good management and good players.”

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