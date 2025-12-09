Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle feels their only “world-class” star won’t pen a new contract, and could walk into the Manchester City and Liverpool sides, as “everyone would want him.”

Spurs have seen centre-back Micky van de Ven reach new heights this season. The pacy centre-back has been one of their most reliable defenders since he joined from Wolfsburg in 2023.

But he has become an important asset on the front foot, too. Van de Ven has scored six goals this season, three coming in the Premier League and two in the Champions League.

The Dutchman remains on the contract he signed when he joined Tottenham, which runs to 2029, but legend Hoddle doesn’t feel he’ll be extending it.

He told Capital Football: “Van de Ven is under still a long contract. They are looking to sign him now him now on a long contract. I don’t think he will sign.

“But he’s still got three years on his contract. I think they will want to try and keep him because he is a world-class performer and probably the only one that we have who is world class.

“When I say world class, I mean he’d get into any team, he could go into Man City, Liverpool, you name it – Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain… everyone would want him because he’s that good.”

One side Hoddle did not mention was Real Madrid, who have been linked with Van de Ven over the past year.

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood feels it’ll be impossible for Tottenham to keep him from the grasp of big sides if he maintains form and fitness.



He said of late: “Look, if he keeps himself fit, it’s impossible for Tottenham to keep hold of him. Totally impossible. The kid is top drawer. But it’s just the injuries.”

Tottenham will obviously want to keep Van de Ven, who is one of their most important players, tied down at the club.

But if Hoddle is right and he won’t pen a new deal, the clock will begin to tick down on a potential sale. They have until 2029 before he’d walk away for free, and there might be big offers that arrive for him before then.

If it becomes evident they’ll not be able to keep him, one of those offers – perhaps from one of the aforementioned sides – may have to be accepted so that they can replace Van de Ven.

