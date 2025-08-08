A new report has revealed when Rasmus Hojlund lost the support of Manchester United’s dressing room, while four concerns have come to light.

The Red Devils paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Hojlund was targeted as an alternative to Harry Kane and the inexperienced did an admirable job of handling the responsibility of being United’s only fit striker during his debut season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions in 2023/24.

However, the striker’s form fell off a cliff during the 2024/25 campaign as he became devoid of all confidence and struggled to do the basics as he was regularly criticised.

He and Joshua Zirkzee only netted seven Premier League goals combined last season and their futures are in doubt as Man Utd-bound Benjamin Sesko is set to become their new first-choice striker.

On Friday afternoon, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed Man Utd will turn their attention to selling Hojlund after landing Sesko.

He said on X: ‘Benjamin Sesko will formalise his Manchester United move today ahead of being unveiled on Saturday. He will sign a five-year contract.

‘€76.5m+€8.5m fee. Around €5m of the add-ons very easily attainable. Manchester United now looking to sell Rasmus Hojlund for around £40m.’

It has even been suggested that the forward already has an agreement with a Serie A club with the view to leaving the Premier League giants on loan, though it remains to be seen whether this is legitimate.

Regardless, Hojlund is facing an uphill battle to prove himself at Man Utd, with a new report from Manchester Evening News revealing when and why he lost support in the dressing room.

‘Hojlund was always destined to fail. Switching to the same agency that represented Erik ten Hag marked his card with some teammates. ‘One United player shook their head at the mention of Hojlund. Another lamented how few tackles he won, his lack of pressing and aerial sickness. A senior figure at the club questioned Hojlund’s work rate.’

Luke Shaw is another Man Utd player whose long-term future is in doubt, with club legend Paul Scholes insisting he needs to change positions.

He said: “Who do you think Luke Shaw was aiming the stragglers comment at?

“He hasn’t played a game for two years, has he? When he’s fit, he is one of the very best.”

“He has to [turn into a left-sided centre-back], there’s no way he can get up and down the pitch anymore.”