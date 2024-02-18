Hojlund ‘never doubted myself’ during Man Utd drought; aims to fire Red Devils to UCL

Rasmus Hojlund has detailed how “it was a matter of time” until he came good at Manchester United as he “never doubted myself” and now wants to chase Champions League football.

Hojlund went 14 goals without a Premier League game before finally notching his first in the 15th – a 3-2 win over Aston Villa. That opened the floodgates, as he’s not failed to score in a league game since then.

The Dane has played in five games since then, and has scored six goals within them – along with two assists – taking his tally to seven goals and two assists in six games.

He bagged two in the first seven minutes of a 2-1 win against Luton, and detailed how good a beginning that was in the game, before describing both of his goals.

“A good beginning, two good and fast goals. We dropped a little bit and they got one back. We know with this crowd, 2-1 is a dangerous result. We created a lot of chances in the second half and we couldn’t score,” he told Sky Sports.

“We know the pressure in every away ground in the Premier League is immense. We have to deal with it, we are Manchester United.”

On his first goal which he took round the keeper and slotted home, Hojlund said:”I thought something could happen. I have a lot of speed so I dragged it to my left foot and I could score. I was a little bit unsure after the touch but in the end it was a good goal.”

His second goal saw him deflect an Alejandro Garnacho strike off his chest and in: “I did mean it, 100%. You can see I turned my body and it went in. I was surprised to be honest. I have a lot of confidence at the moment,” he added.

The striker stated that he always had faith he’d come good despite a slow start after his £72million move from Atalanta, and is now aiming for Champions League football again.

“I never doubted myself but of course you can be a bit down when you don’t score. I knew it was just a matter of time. I was learning my teammates and knowing their positioning. I always try to do my best,” he said.

“Three points is the most important thing. I always want to score but I’ll always fight.”

“This was massive today. We’ve closed the gap on Villa and Spurs. We need to keep pushing for the Champions League spot and we’re still in the FA Cup. We want to win trophies.”

Indeed, the gap to Tottenham is now just two points, while fourth-placed Villa are five points ahead of United. After a lean spell, the Red Devils are coming into form at the right time to make a charge for the Champions League.

With Hojlund now finding the net consistently, it seems he’s crucial to his side’s chances of making the elite European competition.

