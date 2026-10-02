Hojlund shoves Portugal boss Jesus after ‘Siu’ celebration in solidarity with Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was involved in a heated exchange with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus after copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration in solidarity with the iconic striker.

Hojlund scored Denmark’s second goal in their 4-2 defeat on Thursday night and made a point of mimicking his idol after Ronaldo left the Portugal camp on Wednesday after falling out with Jesus.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday after being dropped from the starting lineup by new manager Jorge Jesus following what was by all accounts a performance of no merit whatsoever in their first victory of the campaign, a 1-0 win over Wales three days before.

Reports suggested there was a ‘crisis meeting’ between Ronaldo, Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca after the game and Jesus insisted ahead of their clash with Denmark that “there is nothing to make a fuss about”.

It’s a wonder he didn’t recognise that if there’s one footballer in the history of the game who was definitely going to “make a fuss” it was Ronaldo after managing him for a season at Al Nassr. And sure enough…

‘After the press conference of the national team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp,’ Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

‘In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always devoted myself.

‘Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception.’

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo makes perfect exit thanks to limelight thieves Manchester City

Ronaldo’s sister then said the country ‘deserved to return to mediocrity’ over their lack of respect for Cristiano, and Ferdinand has also questioned where Portugal were before CR7 arrived as their saviour.

Höjlund haut gegen Portugal den CR7-Jubel raus #DAZNmoment #UEFANationsLeague Internationalen Top-Fußball und vieles mehr seht Ihr ab 4,99€ mtl. live auf DAZN. pic.twitter.com/haPTu2vqdu — DAZN DE (@DAZN_DE) October 1, 2026

It isn’t the first occasion that Hojlund has copied Ronaldo’s celebration against his country as he scored the decisive goal in 2025 against Portugal.

“It’s for my idol,” Hojlund said after that game in 2025. “It wasn’t to mock him or anything. He’s had such a huge impact on me and my football career.

“Maybe it’s a bit ambivalent but to score against him and Portugal, it’s huge. I remember him scoring from a free-kick in 2011, when I went to watch the match, and, since then, I’ve been a huge Cristiano fan.”

Ronaldo made it clear clear he had taken no offence: “For me, it’s not a problem. I know it wasn’t an act of disrespect. I’m smart enough to realise that.

“Not only him, all over the world, several athletes celebrate me. For me, it’s an honour, but I hope he can see my celebration tomorrow [Sunday].”

And it’s likely because of that deep respect for Ronaldo that Hojlund responded to Jesus slapping his chest after the final whistle by shoving the Portugal manager in the chest.

🚨Rasmus Højlund pushed Jorge Jesus after Denmark’s loss to Portugal pic.twitter.com/8SJsEzGHht — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) October 1, 2026

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