Ruben Amorim looks like a man on the brink.

A “absolutely hopeless” Manchester United star has been blasted ahead of this weekend’s derby against Manchester City at the Etihad.

The first Manchester derby of the 2025/26 campaign takes place on Sunday as Man Utd travel to face arch-rivals Man City.

Each team have players missing from this game, though Ruben Amorim has already confirmed that Alter Bayindir will start ahead of deadline day signing Senne Lammens.

Explaining this decision, Amorim said: “Altay is going to continue.

“It is a different league, a different country, different training, different ball.

“So we will try to maintain that and they will fight for the position but for me in this game is clear, Altay will start.”

READ: Man Utd dealt transfer blow for two reasons amid nonsense on ‘elite’ target’s £40m ‘price cut’

On Lammens, HE added: “He is a goalkeeper with a lot of potential. I know that we are in a moment where the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.

“We are also in the moment where we have to look at the present but also with a focus on the future – so it is a little bit of both. He’s a guy with a great potential that is one more option [for us] to play, and he will be ready.”

Former Chelsea and Celtic player Craig Burley thinks Man City could expose Bayindir, who is “absolutely hopeless” at one thing.

“With Bayindir, every set-piece I’m putting Haaland and every centre half on him and just swinging it under the crossbar for fun,” Burley told ESPN.

“Hell, if Man City have got someone who takes long throws, I’m throwing it in Rory Delap style.

“I’m just piling it into the box because he’s absolutely hopeless at coming out and dealing with aerial balls – he’s shown that.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Rashford, Barcelona ‘agreement’ on ‘permanent transfer’ hinges on one condition

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals decision on ‘new contract’ for Red Devils star as one reason for verdict

👉 ‘Real baller’ at Man Utd who Ruben Amorim doesn’t fancy has ‘fans’ at Juventus



Burley also thinks Man Utd have another “big problem” as they have no chance of “dominating the middle of the park”.

“I can’t help but think, looking at Cesmiro and Fernandes if that is the midfield two, that City have to dominate that area, they just have to,” Burley added.

“And if they do dominate that area as I expect, then the supply line to the wide players and Erling Haaland is going to be plentiful.

“I just don’t see how United are going to dominate the middle of the park.

“Yeah, they’ve got Mbeumo and some forward players that can get in behind and hurt City, but you have to have possession of the ball, and that’s been their big problem.”