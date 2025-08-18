‘Horrible’ Arsenal and their ‘Viking clogger’ savaged as Man Utd ‘back’

Arsenal beat Manchester United but it’s the Gunners who get an absolute kicking from the fans while Man Utd are optimistic.

Borrrriiiiing

Well that was hella boring. It was a bit too anticlimactic for me, Clive.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., Yakutsk (Cunha already seems to be tired of this crowd)

Writing off Gyok after half an hour

I have not written in for a very long time. I know many Arsenal supporters wanted Gyokeres over Sesko and I think, Berta and Arteta made the wrong choice, even though I hope I will be proven wrong. I think Sesko would have been a better suit for us.

It’s not even half time against United and am not sure how he will do better or fit our system or way of play.

Lwazi, East London (South Africa)

A little later…

“I think he pins both centre-backs. He’s a player that, when you leave him with the space one against one, he’s going to destroy you.”

….or trip over the ball and lose it Mikel, then get subbed.

RHT/TS x

Arsenal: Horrible

Don’t get me wrong, I am delighted with that win, on what was an Old Trafford that was full of that early season hype and optimism.

But FFS Arsenal were playing as if they were down to 9 men and also blindfolded. That was horrible. Normally I don’t watch the post-match interviews cause it is the same soundbites and cliches you’ve heard a million times, but this time I did watch in the hope that Arteta will admit that they were rubbish. And fair play to him he basically did say that.

So I hope that means they can find some fluidity, because in possession and in transition that was some of the worst play I have ever seen from Arsenal.

Once Gyokeres gets that first goal (just like Havertz needed before) he will feel a lot more comfortable.

Saka looks out of sorts still, Would it hurt to try switching wings? Saka on the left and Martinelli/Madueke on the right? At very least it is a curveball to the opponent who knows basically what Saka/Odegard/Martinelli are going to do each time already.

Hats

Here’s your Stewie warning…

First off, well done to Arsenal for beating the team that finished 15th last season. Some achievement that, you can’t see many teams going to Old Trafford this season and…hahaha sorry.

Any idea how the Viking clogger got along? Imagine how bad you have to be playing to be hooked for an ashtray on the hour?! Wow 🫣.

(Just a shame Isak “wasn’t available”, even though he literally told Newcastle he wanted out 12 months ago and is currently on strike! But yeah who wants a 20-goal a season proven PL hitman!)

Abysmal movement, poor first touch, restricted mobility, shocking passing and awareness – is this the Coventry Gyokeres and Amazon Prime mixed up the order? Perhaps this is too harsh an assessment and Gyokeres will silence his doubters with a brace at home to FC Astana in the CL and a Carabao hat trick away to Halifax Town!

Not much point reiterating the question as to how a manager can spend over €1bn on a squad and make them play the sort of regressive, shambolic shite that makes you want to reach for Oxycodone 😂

Antonio El Pulizon “Paella Pulis” makes you long for the OG Pulis: at least Ricardo Fuller and Arnautovic added some flair to the hoof-ball Cornerball dross! I repeat: Arteta is on £15m a year. That’s more than double Slot’s wages, more than Enrique! What for?? But hey, remember “Arsenal have more points over three years than any other side” – an Arteta quote from Friday. Literally full-on Trumpian lies Arteta is now making up in press conferences (Citeh have more points than Arsenal over three years)! I guess when you’re a perpetual fraud, the only legislation is to make shit up. Mikel should give Trump a quick call and talk tactics – another one adept at persistent ineptitude, arrogant bragging and patronising lies (without any pushback from the useless sycophantic media). Thankfully, their comfortably numb devotees will swallow every last morsel of bollocks they’re fed! 😂

Arsenal are in an abysmal state and I’ll confidently predict that they will not even make the top 2 this season, and will likely accrue even less points – and more defeats – than the previous one. What do you even call a chequebook manager that never wins anything? 🤔

Stewie Griffin (Cherki just £31m, Reijnders £46m, Chelsea car boot Madueke £52m. But tell me how the “financial doping” is from Citeh!)

Actually…

Arsenal played poorly but won. ManU’s expensive signings couldn’t score for toffee even though Arsenal’s new tactics left our defence wide open and invited them to.

Your recent article could only pick on Arteta and Arsenal but not ManU and their manager. Only one game I know but are you going to stick with your views?

Gyökeres wasn’t great but I did notice that he distracted their players and they concentrated too much on him giving Arsenal more freedom.

Good game of football but at this stage means nothing. Again, Arsenal unbeaten to a ‘top six’ team in the league in football in two years;

Chris, Croydon

What we learned about Man Utd

Well, the first game done. Very decent in many ways. Only goal of the game was a GK calamity that it’s also possible to excuse as a foul since he clearly pushed the keeper. Same old same old.

Of the things we learned, many were things we should already know.

Casemiro simply doesn’t have the legs for the PL. Watching him “chase” Odegaard was frankly embarrassing. I love the old dog, but he really needs some sand. Ugarte may be limited but he’s a lot better suited.

Dalot cannot play as an attacking RM/WB – he literally always stops and plays it back rather than take his man on. What is he still doing at the club let alone being picked as first choice? Amad is infinitely better. Mbeumo would be too.

Playing without a striker in a formation built entirely around getting the ball to a striker is dumb. I know Sesko is new but that’s why you need two strikers.

Cunha and Mbeumo are livewires with lots of threat and battle. They just need a focal point to play off. Mount is excellent and willing, with so much quality, but he’s not a false 9.

Sesko looks good, although we barely saw him.

Dorgu is going to be excellent. Was unlucky with his shot, but is such a willing runner and strong. (I just checked and apparently Saka played? I didn’t notice.) Yoro too is going to be a top player. De Ligt and Shaw were faultless.

Then finally the contentious one. Bruno is not a CM. He loses the ball too often, he’s unaware of defending. He is willing, for sure. He can pass no doubt. But he’s not going to progress *with* the ball, or shield the back line. Mainoo is all of those things. Use him. Use Bruno further forward. Use Ugarte. Use Mbeumo or Amad out wider. Play your striker. Do that and Amorim might make it beyond Christmas.

If these lessons are learned, things will be good. We opened up Arsenal more than they did to us. Lots of positives. We just really need to not concede pathetic goals from sodding corners.

Badwolf

…For the first time in over a year, I watched United and actually enjoyed it.

We did lose, but there’s no shame in that. One goalkeeper error cost us. We not only took the game to the second best team in the country (judging by the last few seasons) but in the second half completely pinned them back.

Cunha and Mbuemo look sharp and fired up, Casemiro has clearly been told he can see long passes so go for them, the defense was strong. If Mount and Shaw can stay fit we will easily do better than last.

We made subs at sensible times too. That was my biggest issue with Amorim last year, but it seems he has more confidence in the team, and they in his system.

We did lack a clinical edge, but that should hopefully come as the team beds in. I did feel we lost control a bit when Ugarte came on, but I’m a lot less worried than I was before the season started.

Still, only one game in. But well done Arsenal, well earned from your defensive play, and on we go to the next game!

Andrew, MUFC

…- Bruno Fernandes can’t play midfield. Even with Balebas, Hjulmands, Rodris or Makeleles. He doesn’t have the positional discipline or the physicality to do it. He is at his best when played in forward positions.

– All the talk of Casemiro becoming super fit and yet he is struggling to catch Odegaard in the 36th minute shows you how well past his prime he is.

– We need Emi Martinez. Not Donnarumma, we need somebody who is commanding between the sticks.

– Mbeumo and Cunha played well. But we have too many players for certain positions and how Ruben is going to use them and play at their best positions will be an issue.

– As a team we played well but didn’t create enough. That will improve with our 3 new signings spending more time on the pitch together. With almost only one game every week there is no need to rest our main XI so it is best Ruben strategizes Bruno’s and Amad’s respective roles with them 3 forwards.

– Still 2 more weeks for the transfer market remain. UTD must dig deep to move on players who have been told that they don’t fit in months ago. No positive outgoing movement is a concern. Hopefully them moving will provide us the funds to get a GK and a robust midfielder.

– All said Ruben is treading on thin ice and with the league fixture list as it is, things must improve. Not sure he will get the same backing as he did last year if results don’t go our way.

Vasanthan, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India

…Was Steve Chicken watching the same game? United completely dominated an Arsenal side who are considered one of the title favourites. Alongside Cunha and Mbuemo, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu, and Mount were all superb. We played some excellent stuff, were absurdly denied a stonewall penalty, and were just vastly, galactically improved from last season.

Yes Bayinidir is rubbish – hopefully we get a new keeper sorted, but we look a completely different side. I know it’s easy to write low-effort snarky lines about United – and we have been shite for a while, so deserved it – but maybe some new schtick is order, because (and I realise we’ve just 0-1 to Arsenal but nonetheless) we’re f**king back. Top 5 this season for sure.

Ben, MUFC

Keeping it real

Ok, so they are allowing the GK to be impeded now. Just so we know and are all on the same page to look out for consistency, which we will of course get.

Lucky Arsenal and terrible officiating again.

But Oasis in Dublin tonight, so… I’ve been lost, I’ve been found but I don’t feel down.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Shush cry babies

Last season there were noises about players impeding keepers at corners. This weekend it’s happening again. I warn you, this sort of pathetic aversion to physical contact will kill the game, and any fan who cries about that sort of thing is going to contribute to the sort of public pressure that created the shit show that is VAR and stupid rules like ‘delaying the restart’ and whatever that rubbish was that disallowed Eze’s free kick. And if you are moaning about Saliba’s non-foul, imagine a scenario where the goal is disallowed but a penalty immediately given for the exact same offence (much worse) by Cunha on Zubimendi. Let the game flow. Let the game be physical. #VARout

Diaby, Gooner, poor performance but good 3pts

My only thoughts

Ben Not White

J Gallagher, Montreal, Canada

Jerking that knee

Here’s my ridiculous and wild knee jerk reactions to the first round of games:

Reijnders is the best signing of the summer

Liverpool don’t need Isak and will score 100+ goals this year

Newcastle do need Isak but he will play like a man who doesn’t want to be there and has no options.

Arsenal will still hit the second place glass ceiling

Cunha will prove to be the best signing United have made in a decade

Potter (or any wham manager) Will never get the high press thing to stick. Hire Rafa, he’s perfect for them.

Chelsea still aren’t very good and when they inevitably sell Estevão I hope Liverpool pick him up.

Forrest will get champs league footy.

VVD will have the worst season of his career.

Sesko and Gyokeres will score less than 12 goals each.

Lee