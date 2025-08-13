How do I get Manchester United tickets and how much do they cost for the 2025/26 season?

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United enter the 2025/26 season with an exciting new attacking line-up and a new sense of optimism.

Tickets for Old Trafford are on sale now and fans who want to see Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha up close need to act now to secure their seat.

Manchester United only sell tickets to members. It means you have to buy a membership here for each person who wants a ticket before you try and buy one.

The only exception is if you buy hospitality tickets from official club partner Seat Unique. Tickets for the hospitality seats start from £249 for the opening game against Arsenal and £149 for the second home game of the season against Burnley.

Buying a ticket from Seat Unique will guarantee your seat without having to join as a member or enter the ticket ballots.

When do Manchester United tickets go on sale?

Manchester United sell Category A games as a ballot. It means members can enter their details to be in with a chance to be awarded a ticket.

Other Category games are usually released on the Manchester United website throughout the season. You can sign up to ticket alerts to stay up to date with the latest tickets on sale.

Once tickets are about to go on sale Manchester United launch a ticketing virtual waiting room. Your place in the queue is random, which gives everybody an equal chance to get a ticket. You will be awarded a number in the queue and if there are tickets available you will be able to buy them.

Hospitality tickets are currently on sale for every Premier League home game for the 2025/26 season. You can see all of the tickets on sale here with prices starting from £149.

How much are Manchester United tickets?

General tickets for Manchester United home games are split into four categories: A to D. Category A games are classed as any against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester City and Newcastle and these are the most expensive games with tickets priced between £57 and £90.

Category B games cover the rest of the Premier League sides with the exception of Wolves and Sunderland, which are Category C. Expect to pay £57-£80 for Category B games and £60 for Category C fixtures.

Category D is for cup fixtures and prices will vary depending on the tournament and the opponent.

Category A: £57-£90

Category B: £57-£80

Category C: £60

How to buy Manchester United vs Arsenal tickets

Manchester United take on Arsenal in the opening game of the Premier League season. The clash between two of the biggest clubs in the division will be the most exciting game of the opening weekend.

Tickets to Old Trafford are sold out after general sale. The only way to secure a seat is through official hospitality provider Seat Unique here.

A ticket in the North West Quadrant of Old Trafford costs £249. For that price you get a padded seat, a concourse meal deal and a match day programme.

You can upgrade that to the International Suite for £259, which comes with a complimentary bar, two hours of post-match hospitality, and a padded seat in the famous Stretford End.

Tickets priced at £299 get you access to the Victoria Warehouse before and after the game, and a complementary bar and street food in the venue, which is 300 yards from Old Trafford.

You can see all of the hospitality options here.

Manchester United versus Arsenal will be played on Sunday 17 August at 4.30pm. It will be the second Sky Sports game of the day and those who are not attending will be able to watch it with a Sky Sports subscription.

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Kick off time: 4.30

Kick off date: Sunday 17 August

Ticket cost: From £299 for hospitality

Tickets on sale here.