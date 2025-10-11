Bukayo Saka has been directly aided by Kai Havertz's injury at Arsenal

A report has revealed how the injury to Kai Havertz has meant Premier League sides are scared of two aspects of another Arsenal attacker’s game, in turn giving Bukayo Saka more freedom.

The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League currently. After seven games, they’ve lost just once, and won another five games, to top the table.

They have looked positive against sides expected to challenge for similar positions, drawing to Manchester City and beating Newcastle.

Arsenal have scored more goals (14) than every club but City in the league this season – Viktor Gyokeres is their top scorer, with three, and Saka is one of three men who has scored twice.

A report has detailed how Gyokeres – signed for £55million in the summer – wasn’t actually going to start the season up top, but an injury to Havertz has aided the Gunners.

Daily Mail writer Isaan Khan has stated that if it weren’t for Havertz’s injury, he’d have started the campaign as Arsenal’s No.9 instead of Gyokeres.

It was felt the Swede needed time to bed in, but the injury meant he was thrown straight into the mix.

And that has benefitted other members of Arsenal’s attack – Saka more so than others.

Arsenal sources have reportedly identified that in recent seasons, opponents would stick two players on the winger, freeing up others in the frontline.

Now, because of the ‘brute strength and ability to pull defenders out of position with direct runs’ Gyokeres is the man being doubled up on.

It’s said that is ‘helping the team more broadly’ and should of course mean there is more opportunity for Saka to have an impact.

To this point, Saka hasn’t had too much opportunity to do more. Indeed, in terms of touches, in the Premier League last season, he averaged 43.8 per game, and made 2.4 key passes, per SofaScore.

This term, he’s taking 40.8 touches per game and is making 1.4 key passes.

But Saka is having a good impact nonetheless. In just five league games – four from the start – he has scored twice, and in three of them his match rating was above seven.

Against Leeds it was 7.6, against City it was 7.4 and against West Ham it was 8.5.

Given Arsenal played the Hammers most recently, it could be fair to suggest that Saka is more in tune with Gyokeres now, having played with him more, and will continue in his current vein as a result.

