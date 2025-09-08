How Jamie Carragher’s Mikel Merino dig immediately came back to bite him

It’s the international break and the news cycle has swiftly moved on from Arsenal and Liverpool‘s low-scoring snoozefest that rounded off the epilogue stage of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

As the dust settled, there was a prevailing narrative after the match that Mikel Arteta paid the price for a conservative approach, failing to name a single manifestly creative midfielder in the trip to Merseyside.

Playing with the handbrake on has generally worked well for Arteta’s Gunners, who went to Anfield off the back of 22 successive matches unbeaten in the Premier League against the ‘big six’ – a stark contrast to their infamously terrible record in such tests in the latter days of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

For the full article, please click here.