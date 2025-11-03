How Liverpool fans can watch Real Madrid clash for free

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have both been linked to Real Madrid.

Liverpool welcome Real Madrid in a massive Champions League game on Tuesday night but fans will not be able to watch it on TNT Sports.

The streaming service, owned by Discovery+, has the rights to all Champions League games apart from a single game each Tuesday night of the group stage.

It means fans with a TNT Sports subscription will not be able to watch Liverpool’s game against the Spanish giants. However there is a way for fans to watch the game free on Amazon without signing up to a subscription service.

Fans can sign up for a free Amazon trial here and get access to 30 days of Prime Video completely free.

Signing up will also let fans watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the next Champions League gameweek on November 25 as part of the 30-day trial.

Coverage of the Liverpool game will begin at 6.30pm and the match will kick off at 8pm UK time.

READ: Two Liverpool players gatecrash Premier League XI of the season so far

Amazon Prime has chosen former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge as a pundit for the match. He will join former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney and ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott offering pre- and post-match opinion.

Gabby Logan will host the coverage and Jon Champion and Alan Shearer are the commentary team for the match.

Liverpool will be shown on Amazon a second time in December when they take on Italian side Inter on December 9 in the group stage. That match will be shown live on Amazon Prime and it means fans will have to subscribe to the monthly streaming platform to watch if they have already used their free trial.

Despite troubles in the league Liverpool have won two of three Champions League games this season. They beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in a thriller at Anfield before a surprise 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray. Last time out they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to move to tenth in the early Champions League table.

You can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.