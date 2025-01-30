How long it took Lamine Yamal to score 20 career goals compared to Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal has just recorded his 20th career goal for Barcelona and Spain – but how do his numbers stack up against their all-time top goalscorer Lionel Messi?

The Spanish wonderkid netted the opener in the 47th minute against Atalanta in the final match of the new UEFA Champions League group phase.

While Hansi Flick’s side went on to draw the game 2-2, they had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16 by finishing within the top eight places, confirming their bye past the first knockout round.

For the full article, please click here.