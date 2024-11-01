How long it will take Cristiano Ronaldo to score 100 goals for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 100 goals for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but how long will it take him to reach that landmark for Al-Nassr? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has been scoring at a freakishly good rate as he’s already bagged 73 goals for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, he’s not showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to hitting the back of the net.

