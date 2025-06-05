How long will it take Cristiano Ronaldo to reach 150 international goals?
Cristiano Ronaldo is rapidly closing in on 150 international goals, but how long will it take the 40-year-old to reach that landmark figure? We’ve crunched the numbers.
Still going strong today in 2025, Ronaldo still looks like he’s got a few years left in him yet. His latest strike against Germany was his 137th goal for Portugal, meaning he’s just 13 strikes away from scoring 150 international goals.
His second-half strike was the decisive goal against Germany and it booked Portugal’s place in the Nations League final, where they will play either Spain or France.