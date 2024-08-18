How long will it take Erling Haaland to score 100 Premier League goals?

Erling Haaland has only been in the Premier League for two full seasons and yet he’s already closing in on 100 goals, but how long will it take him to reach that milestone?

The Manchester City forward broke all sorts of goalscoring records in his debut season and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

As of writing, Haaland has already scored 64 Premier League goals which is a bit ridiculous when you think about it.

