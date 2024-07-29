How long would it take Lamine Yamal to break Lionel Messi’s Barcelona goalscoring record?

It’s not fair to compare anyone to Lionel Messi, especially a 17-year-old with the eyes of the world upon him. We’re gonna do it anyway, though, because it’s literally our job.

Lamine Yamal feels like the closest we’ve come, so far, to finding a successor to Messi’s throne at Barcelona. Of course, he’s well aware of the hype:

“Lionel Messi is the GOAT. To be compared to him is incredible, but nobody can be compared to him. I hope to have even half the career Messi’s had.”

