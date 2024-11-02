How Man Utd could line up in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation

The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United will officially commence on 11 November when the Portuguese coach finishes up at Sporting CP.

While the main objective will be to restore former glories and bring them back to the top, a huge part of Amorim’s job in the short-term will be to establish an identity on the pitch for United, as INEOS look to implement a game model. Your dad hates that term.

The Premier League is of course a different beast and he will have to adapt, but there is a very real possibility that the Red Devils switch permanently to a back three formation, for the first time since Louis van Gaal tried with one in 2014-15. Here’s how Amorim’s starting XI could look in his favoured 3-4-3.

