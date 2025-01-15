How Man Utd extension for ’embarrassing’ Amorim favourite has saved the Red Devils millions

Man Utd could have saved millions of pounds ahead of the summer transfer window by renewing Harry Maguire’s contract, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a season to forget with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table after 20 matches.

Erik ten Hag was sacked at the end of October with Ruben Amorim struggling to change lots in his first couple of months in charge, although their last two performances against Liverpool and Arsenal were encouraging for Man Utd supporters.

Amorim is looking to solve issues with the likelihood that Man Utd will struggle to bring in many signings over the January transfer window.

One player who has come to the fore in recent weeks is Maguire – who was stripped of the captaincy under Ten Hag – with the England international looking solid in the centre of a back three.

The Red Devils looked likely to let Maguire go at the end of the season but they will now keep their £80m investment for at least another year.

Maguire always looked better for England in a back three and now Man Utd could be about to benefit from Amorim’s formation change as they avoid big-money defensive signings in the summer.

The Daily Mail claim:

‘Harry Maguire’s renaissance at Manchester United hasn’t only earned the England defender a contract extension, it is also likely to save the club a packet in the transfer market this summer. ‘Maguire was expected to leave Old Trafford as a free agent along with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans in June, forcing United to make another big signing in central defence a year after forking out £59million to Lille for Leny Yoro.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five steps to Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United for £86m in Paul Pogba repeat

👉 Insider makes ‘big offer’ claim as Man Utd, Liverpool enter ‘race’ to sign PL star in January

👉 Rashford ‘deadline’ passes as Man Utd outcast fears for ‘priority’ transfer amid Barcelona ‘doubts’

‘But Maguire’s revival this season, particularly since Ruben Amorim took over as head coach and installed him at the heart of a back-three, persuaded United to extend his £190,000-a-week contract until 2026 and may also change their thinking on summer recruitment. ‘Confidential understands that the club will look at a younger centre-back with potential rather than pay big money for a ready-made replacement like Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite who would have cost around £70m and £160,000-a-week in wages. That will enable United to re-direct their limited transfer funds to other areas of the team at a time when money is tight at Old Trafford. ‘Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Yoro are set to continue as United’s pool of centre-backs with Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw – if he stays – both able to play in the back-three. ‘Maguire’s return to form and favour continued at the Emirates on Sunday when he was outstanding in United’s FA Cup win over Arsenal on penalties. The 31-year-old’s performance was even better considering he was ill last week and was sent home from training, missing Friday’s session.’

Former Sky Sports presenter Richards Keys was impressed by Man Utd in their penalty shootout win over Arsenal but picked on Maguire for “embarrassingly looking for a pen” at the Emirates Stadium.

Keys wrote in his blog: “I’ve caught up with the game at Arsenal now. Fair play to United. That was another fine performance, but I had to smile when I saw Harry Maguire getting so upset with Havertz.

“What was it Maguire said ‘you cheating scumbag’? Has he ever said that to Fernandes? Or Rashford. Or Pogba when he was diving in the box after being sneezed on I wonder?

“Do you remember that era when United were getting penalties every week until we called it out on beINSPORTS? Fernandes is still at it. And if I’m not mistaken – I’ve even seen Maguire tumble embarrassingly looking for a pen. Behave Harry.”