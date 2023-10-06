‘New dads need a release’ – how MAN v FAT combines football, weight loss and stress relief for men

There are many things that can inspire a person to embark on a fitness journey – but fatherhood has been among the chief reasons for members of MAN v FAT, the football-focused weight-loss programme for men.

Founded in 2014, initially as a magazine, MAN v FAT has been supporting men with their weight-loss journeys for almost a decade. It launched MAN v FAT Football in 2016 and has been making a huge difference to football-loving men ever since, with more than 150 clubs across the UK.

The idea is simple: you sign up, get assigned a local club, then get to play weekly games of five, six or seven-aside football with a group of fellas also looking to shed some kilos. But unlike normal football leagues, MAN v FAT results are not calculated only by goals scored on the pitch; teams are awarded and deducted weight loss and weight gain ‘goal’ bonuses and punishments that are added before points are calculated. For example, any player to have reached 5% or 10% lost from their registration weight earns their team three goals. You can read more about how it all works HERE.

Knowing what you eat and how much you exercise can win or lose your team points encourages players to stick to the weight-loss programme between games, but the team element to MAN v Fat can have a big impact on its members’ mental well-being too. Open to anyone with a BMI of 27.50, the programme is hugely accessible and helps men create and maintain friendly relationships that can otherwise be difficult.

That can be particularly true for new dads, who can suffer feelings of isolation and suddenly find it more difficult to look after both their mental and physical health. A study from 2021 found that new dads see their BMI increase by an average of 2%.

That perhaps explains why so many new dads have turned to MAN v FAT to get physically and mentally healthier.

“My son was the main motivator behind me signing up for MAN v FAT,” said James Barton, Sunbury player and assistant coach. “His arrival wasn’t just the trigger but also what has kept me going, pushing to get fitter and is also one of the reasons I wanted to branch into coaching to help others.”

“I joined MAN v FAT whilst my fiancée was pregnant with our first kid,” added Joe Glassfield of the Romford team. “I was trying to lose weight and get into football after not playing since I was 15!

“I had a health scare before the baby was even thought of, but now she drives me to work harder so I can stay around as long as I can for her.”

MAN v FAT are offering Football365 readers a discount on new memberships – simply add the promo code ‘F365’ to see the cost reduced from £9.99 to £3.65.

Jonny: MAN v FAT was there ‘exactly when I needed it’

We spoke with Carlisle’s Jonny Brown, who told us a similar story of his children motivating him to stay healthy.

“My eldest has just turned seven, and he was getting to the age where he wanted to play football. My other son was born in June 2022 – so that played a role as well,” Jonny said.

“I joined MAN v FAT in February 2022, lost a bit of weight, but decided to take a break when my second child was born. I started playing again in March this year, and I was welcomed back again straight away.

“Having kids was one of the most challenging things I’ve been through and MAN v FAT was there when I needed it. Everyone is welcome, anyone from all walks of life, and once you’re there you’re part of the team.

“When I’m playing football with MAN v FAT, that’s my time, the time I can be ‘not dad,’ if that makes sense. I’ve never really struggled with mental health, but it’s just nice to have that time where you can relax and be yourself.”

Jonny recently reached the milestone of having lost 10% of his weight – that equates to just under 15kg and has also lost 9cm on his stomach measurements – a truly incredible achievement.

He told a familiar story among MAN v FAT members of having your off-the-field efforts impact your team being crucial to his success.

“If I have that takeaway, I know I’m letting people down,” he said. “I know that if I’ve had a bad week and I’ve put weight on, I won’t be helping my team.

“If I make a conscious effort week in, week out to lose weight, then I’m helping the team before I’ve even set foot on the pitch.

‘I’ve never known anything like it’

Another of the things that Jonny loves about MAN v FAT is the supportive environment among the players, all of whom share the same goal and have been through many of the same experiences. That can be particularly important for new dads.

“You’ve been through becoming a new dad – you’re not the only person in that situation and you’re not alone, there are so many other people at MAN v FAT who are in the same situation,” Jonny said.

“New dads need a release, they need a break from the stresses that can come from becoming a father. MAN v FAT is that break. We all love football and we are all working towards the same goal.

“I would recommend it to absolutely anyone. People that I know who have been through what I’ve been through as far as having children, and lads who are generally stressed, I tell them to come down to MAN v FAT.

“There’s plenty of banter between the lads, but it’s also a great pick-me-up. If anyone finds a good healthy recipe, for example, they’ll stick it in our group chat. We’re all there to support each other whenever we need it.

“I know for a fact that I could pick up my phone and message one of the lads about anything and they would help me no questions asked – that’s the kind of supportive environment it is. I’ve never known anything like it.

“When I’ve had people message me, they know that there is someone there to support them whenever they need it. When someone needs help, they know that they can come to me and that’s something that I’m really proud of.

“People see me as that much of a friend that if they need somebody – they know that they can get in touch with me and I’ll be there. That’s what MAN v FAT is all about.”

