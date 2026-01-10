Premier League clubs made between four and eight changes in the FA Cup, with some fringe players impressing and others needing to ‘look in the mirror’.

Four top-flight sides have fallen at the first possible hurdle so far, and while there is no direct correlation between the amount of changes and the generation of cup knockout magic, some on the outside looking in on the first team gave their managers “evidence” why they aren’t picked.

Brentford – eight changes (through against Sheffield Wednesday)

Hakon Valdimarsson, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Henderson, Romelle Donovan, Mikkel Damsgaard, Reiss Nelson in

“We are taking it very seriously, like we did with the League Cup. You always try and manage the group in the way we think is right.

“Last season we saw what was capable with Crystal Palace winning the cup. We will attack every game, looking to win it,” said Keith Andrews.

Burnley – eight changes (through against Millwall)

Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jaidon Anthony, Loum Tchaouna, Hjalmar Ekdal, Oliver Sonne and Ashley Barnes in

“We’re in the Premier League where it’s a different level, but in saying that this is tough opposition we played, a team who have got some really good results in the Championship and are fighting for the play-offs.

“So I’m pleased with the changes we made, we still looked strong and I’m hoping that after two good results, at Man United and a positive and dominant performance today, that can breathe some confidence into the team,” said Scott Parker.

Nottingham Forest – eight changes (eliminated by Wrexham)

Nicola Savona, Jair Cunha, Morato, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, James McAtee, Dan Ddoye and Dilane Bakwa in

“You can’t do that in the first half, it’s completely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable to me, but I said you have to look in the mirror because that’s unacceptable to the badge as well.

“They all knock on the door and say, ‘why aren’t I playing?’. Well the evidence is quite honestly there for some, not for all,” said Sean Dyche after a classic FA Cup tie.

Fulham – seven changes (through against Middlesbrough)

Bernd Leno, Ryan Sessegnon, Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Adama Traore and Kevin in

“Even if the FA Cup is always special, and you play at home, it is always tricky to go from Liverpool and Chelsea to play a Championship side, albeit a very good side. And we did not want to underestimate them or think that our place in the next round was guaranteed.

“We had to be at our best level and we were in the second half,” said Marco Silva.

Newcastle – seven changes (through against Bournemouth)

Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock and Yoane Wissa in

“The result just keeps the good feeling going. We want to keep the momentum going into the season. We experienced two semi-finals last season that were incredible.

“I think it’s a great time to be involved with Newcastle. We have the Champions League to come. The will to win has taken us into the latter stages of the League Cup. We have every reason to be enthusiastic about the future,” said Eddie Howe.

Aston Villa – six changes

Marco Bizot, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, Emiliano Buendia and Donyell Malen in

Bournemouth – six changes (eliminated by Newcastle)

Julio Soler, Bafode Diakite, Adam Smith, Amine Adli, David Brooks and Enes Unal in

Crystal Palace – six changes (eliminated by Macclesfield)

Joel Drakes-Thomas, Kaden Rodney, Chris Richards, Borna Sosa, Walter Benitez and Christantus Uche in

“I have no words for this performance. It’s not just losing, it’s creating almost no chances. It was really hard to watch, there was no physical presence, no kind of quality in our attack. This is what makes it so disappointing.

“I have no explanation for what I have seen today and we can find excuses but you don’t need tactics and a manager for these games,” said a furious and apparently redundant Oliver Glasner.

Manchester City – six changes (eliminated by Exeter)

James Trafford, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Ryan McAidoo in

Spurs – five changes

Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison in

Sunderland – five changes (through against Everton)

Luke O’Nien, Noah Sadiki, Romaine Mundle, Dennis Cirkin and Elizer Mayenda in

“We were ready to fight. We want to be strong every day. We didn’t want to take unnecessary risks with three, four, five players, that was obvious, but the depth of the squad is good.

“We played this game at 100 per cent intensity,” said Regis Le Bris.

Wolves – five changes (through against Shrewsbury)

Sam Johnstone, Matt Doherty, David Moller Wolfe, Andre and Jorgen Strand Larsen in

“I’d be stupid in the position I’m in at the moment to make wholesale changes when we’re just starting to build some momentum and see the team click a little bit.

“I really wanted to win the game. We had to try and keep some form of momentum, we are progressing and slowly improving,” said Rob Edwards.

Everton – four changes (eliminated by Sunderland)

Nathan Patterson, Merlin Rohl, Beto and Tyler Dibling in

“I don’t think you blame anybody when you lose a penalty shoot-out. It’s something that can happen, the goalkeeper is there to make saves.

“But I think there is a way to lose if you’re going to do that. It felt as if we didn’t do it in that way and that’s why we have all walked away with huge disappointment,” said David Moyes.

FA Cup third-round results so far

MK Dons 1 Oxford 1 (3-4 on penalties)

Preston 0 Wigan 1

Wrexham 3 Nottingham Forest 3 (4-3 on penalties)

Port Vale 1 Fleetwood 0

Macclesfield 2 Crystal Palace 1

Everton 1 Sunderland 1 (0-3 on penalties)

Wolves 6 Shrewsbury 1

Cheltenham 0 Leicester 2

Doncaster 2 Southampton 3

Stoke 1 Coventry 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Brentford 2

Newcastle 3 Bournemouth 3 (7-6 on penalties)

Fulham 3 Middlesbrough 1

Ipswich 2 Blackpool 1

Manchester City 10 Exeter 1

Burnley 5 Millwall 1

Boreham Wood 0 Burton 5