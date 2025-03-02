How many points will it take to win La Liga in 2024-25?

Real Madrid won La Liga last season with 95 points, but how many points will it take to win the Spanish top-flight in 2024-25? We’ve crunched the numbers.

With only three points separating Real Madrid in third and Barcelona at the top of the table, the race for La Liga looks like it could go right down to the wire this season.

Since 2010-11, the average number of points that the champions have finished with is 91.9. However, the average has been slightly lower in recent years.

