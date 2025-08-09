How much Benjamin Sesko earns compared to the rest of the Man Utd squad

Benjamin Sesko has joined Manchester United in a £74million transfer from RB Leipzig and he’ll automatically become one of the highest-paid players within the squad.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said at his unveiling.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

For the full article, please click here.