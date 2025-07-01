How much has Man City’s shock Club World Cup defeat to Al-Hilal cost them?

Manchester City have been eliminated from the Club World Cup after suffering a shock 4-3 defeat to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in the first knockout stage.

Pep Guardiola’s men made a fast start at the Camping World Cup Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Bernardo Silva put them into an early lead and they missed presentable chances to go further ahead in a dominant first-half display.

Al-Hilal fought back in the second half, turning the game around and eventually pushing the game to extra time – eventually winning it through Marcos Leonardo in the 112th minute.

For the full article, please click here.