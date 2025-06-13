How much is the Club World Cup prize money? The staggering amount clubs can earn
The Club World Cup kicks off this weekend and clubs will be set for a major financial boost from the tournament.
Chelsea and Manchester City are the two English representatives and they could earn as much as £97m from the lucrative tournament, with even the worst performing team picking up millions just for appearing in the US-based competition.
The tournament kicks off on 14 June (UK time) and fans can watch every game here free.