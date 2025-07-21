How much Marcus Rashford earns compared to the rest of the Barcelona squad

Marcus Rashford is set to join Barcelona on loan from Manchester United and he’ll automatically become one of the highest-paid players within the squad.

Having fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old has been allowed to leave the club this summer and Barcelona always seemed like his dream destination.

After Hansi Flick’s side missed out on Nico Williams, they turned their attention to Rashford and have struck a deal with the Red Devils.

For the full article, please click here.