The transfer window closed last week with Premier League clubs having spent a cumulative £3.49billion on player transfers – the largest outlay in the history of the competition.

Yet this record spending comes in a year where it was announced that total pre-tax losses for Premier League clubs had increased by 600% to £948m.

If clubs are losing more money than ever, how can they continue to afford to spend record amounts signing players?

The simplest answer is that they can’t – and that such lavish spending is possible only due to the continued willingness of Premier League owners to underwrite huge losses in the pursuit of sporting success.

Chelsea’s ownership group is the best example. The club recorded the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history of £262.4million earlier this year, spending the highest amount on agent fees (£65.1million) in the process.

Ownership groups are willing to continue writing huge cheques for player transfers because sporting success is the clearest route to increasing the overall enterprise value of the club. Maintaining Premier League status, or indeed qualifying for European competition, increases the revenue of the club. For assets which are valued on a ‘revenue multiple’ basis, sporting success is therefore the principal way in which owners can increase the value of their assets should they ever look to sell.

Fenway Sports Group’s recent sale of a minority stake in Liverpool to an Amit Bhatia led consortium at a £5.5billion valuation illustrates this point. Fenway underwrote losses for several years under the assumption that spending money on player transfers and achieving success on the pitch was the most reliable way of increasing Liverpool’s overall value.

Having purchased the club at an initial £300million valuation, Fenway’s assumption appears to have been vindicated and is an illustration as to why Premier League ownership groups continue to sanction such profligate spending on transfers.

There is, however, another, subtler explanation behind the continued spending of Premier League clubs; clubs are able to spend so much on transfers because it is a cost they can defer over several years.

Transfer fees are typically paid in instalments. This means that the entire cost of a transfer is spread over several seasons. In effect therefore, clubs will owe a debt to other clubs in respect of the transfer instalments that have yet to be paid.

In 2024/25, Premier League clubs owed each other around £3.5billion in future transfer instalments. This is the biggest liability sitting on the balance sheet of Premier League clubs – bigger than the loans which need to be repaid to shareholders or to third parties. This is a critical factor in how Premier League clubs can afford to keep spending. They are effectively doing so ‘on credit’ – buying players with a commitment to pay for them in full at a future date.

These two factors however – willingness of owners to fund losses and the ability to buy players partially on credit – create a potentially dangerous scenario. If an owner decides they can no longer fund the losses of their club, that could trigger a domino effect across the other teams to whom they owe transfer fee instalments. If those clubs do not receive the transfer fees they are owed, that could in turn trigger their ownership groups to step back from their funding obligations, potentially creating a liquidity crisis across the leagues.

Such a scenario is not out of the question. It is entirely conceivable that an ownership group may decide it is no longer worth underwriting the huge losses required to compete in English football. Sheffield Wednesday’s owners decided exactly that in 2025, plunging the club into a protracted and uncertain administration process. If such a scenario happened in the Premier League, where the amounts of transfer fees owed between clubs are astronomically higher than in the Championship and below, there is a genuine risk to the financial health of the league.

Of course, English football does have a mechanism to prevent this. In the administration of any English football club there is a requirement for all ‘football creditors’ – which includes any other clubs to whom transfer fees are payable – to be paid out in full. In the Sheffield Wednesday example, all football creditors received the debts owed to them.

That does not however remove the cashflow danger. Even if clubs do, eventually, receive the full amounts owed to them as a result of an administration process, these amounts will typically be received well after their due date. This means owners would be under short-term pressure to cover the shortfall, until the administration process concludes.

The continued trend of Premier League clubs spending vast amounts of money in the transfer window is therefore reliant on the assumption that owners will continue to underwrite club losses. If one fails to do so, that could precipitate a cashflow crisis across other clubs that could undermine the financial stability of the wider league.

Oliver Cantrill

Insight Eleven is a boutique M&A advisory firm specialising in football club transactions. You can follow them on LinkedIn here.