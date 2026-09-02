How Rashford cost Man Utd their ‘dream’ midfield signing as Zirkzee stall saw Watkins miss

Barcelona’s decision to not take up their option on Marcus Rashford cost Man Utd a shot at their dream midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to spend the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona with the England international impressing in spells at the Camp Nou.

However, it was not enough to convince Barcelona sporting director Deco to part with the €30m needed to bring Rashford to Spain permanently.

There were some links, but nothing concrete, on potential moves elsewhere in the Premier League, while Fenerbahce were also understood to be interested.

And now The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has revealed that Barcelona’s decision to not move for Rashford ruined any chance of Man Utd moving for Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been touted as a ‘dream’ signing at Old Trafford.

Whitwell wrote in The Athletic: ‘United were ready to progress work on Tchouameni, 26, had Real Madrid given indication he could be sold. Christopher Vivell, United’s director of recruitment, was seen watching El Clasico at the Nou Camp in May. There was curiosity at Real not officially announcing Tchouameni’s new contract, which was widely reported in July. But even so the financials of a deal were, realistically, beyond United’s reach.

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‘Barcelona declining to take up the €30m buy option for Marcus Rashford, meaning also his £17m per year salary stayed on the books, impacted United’s budget. So too did the serious knee injury to Manuel Ugarte, who would likely have been sold.’

Their failure to move on Joshua Zirkee, who ended up staying at Old Trafford, earlier in the window saw their chance of signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins impossible.

Rashford will ‘enjoy himself’ this season – ex-Man Utd team-mate

Former Man Utd winger Antony has tipped Antony to “enjoy himself a lot” this season as he settles back in at Old Trafford.

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Speaking before the transfer deadline, Antony told Transfermarkt: “Marcus is a top player. He’s a great player and also a great person. I haven’t spoken to him for a while, but he knows the affection and respect I have for him. I’m very happy whenever things are going well for him.

“As for the club situation, he is a Manchester United player, which is a top club. He did very well here in Barcelona and had a good season. But I think now the person who has to make the decision is Rashford. He has to be in a good place and choose where he wants to be.

“Whether he stays at Manchester, or chooses another option, I think he will enjoy himself a lot. The most important thing is that he is happy.”

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